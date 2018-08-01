There are exactly two words that describe Tiffany Haddish's "73 Questions" Vogue video: She ready. Ready for what, you ask? A long career in comedy, duh. The 38-year-old star told Vogue that it's taken her nearly 20 years to achieve recognizable success in the entertainment industry, and based on some of her other responses, it doesn't seem like she has plans to pump the brakes any time soon.

Most celebrities take Vogue on a breezy, whirlwind tour of their multi-million dollar homes during the one-shot, fun-fact "73 Questions" series (see: Emma Stone, Chrissy Teigen, Kendall Jenner, etc.). Clearly, Haddish is not most celebrities — although, she did invite Vogue into her home away from home: Carolines on Broadway, the famed comedy club in New York City where Haddish honed her stand-up chops, Forbes reported.

The actor's choice of setting turned out to be pretty fitting for the occasion, though, as the majority of the questions Haddish was asked ended up revealing some interesting details about her increasingly successful career — which, by the way, is easily the most exciting thing in her life right now, she admitted to Vogue.

As grounded as she comes off, you'd think that Haddish has been learning the celebrity ropes from some major A-list star. Well, as it turns out, dear reader, *you* deserve a pat on the back for that, because the comedian revealed that she considers "the world" to be her mentor. Aww. Great job, world!

It's been a difficult road to stardom for the Girls Trip actor. Haddish spent most of her childhood in foster care around the notoriously rough South Central, Los Angeles, and assumed she'd end up going to jail one day, according to People. She accidentally stumbled into comedy thanks to an ultimatum from her social worker, Haddish told the publication, but continued to struggle with poverty.

In fact, Haddish was so poor at one point that she had to put her comedy career on hold, she admitted during her Vogue segment. When asked why she quit performing for two years in her late teens, she replied, "Because I couldn't afford to get to the comedy club. I didn't have enough money for transportation."

Eventually, though, it was comedy that pushed her to survive through the tough times — thanks, in part, to jokes, which "helped me deal with the hard stuff, and find the funny in it, and laugh about it," she said in the video.

Flash-forward to today, and Haddish's comedy likely helps her many fans get through the hard stuff, too. She loves to interact with her audience when she's back on stage doing stand-up, she said, and hilariously aspires to one day tell jokes in lingerie. She also wants to one day play "Wonder Woman's sister," which Hollywood should totally take her up on. And, of course, she's down for a Girls Trip sequel.

She does not tolerate hecklers, though, so if you plan on boo-ing, be warned: Haddish will find you, tell you "I don't come to your job and do that," then she will, as she puts it, destroy your spirit. Nobody wants that.