The royal wedding ceremony for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be just one hour long. But the day's activities will last much longer than the church ceremony. If you're planning to watch the celebration on TV this Saturday, May 19, you'll want to know exactly what the timeline for the royal wedding is, so that you don't you don't miss any of the events.

For fans who might not necessarily want to wake up at, say, 4:00 a.m. ET, there's some good news. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, along with the rest of the royal family, aren't the first to arrive at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. So if you want to sleep in a little bit, you'll still be able to catch many of the day's events. (You won't want to sleep in too late, though — the ceremony starts at noon BST, which is 7:00 a.m. EST.)

As with the royal wedding of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, the upcoming royal wedding will be televised by various U.S. channels and streamed online. If you're planning to watch the ceremony, along with the procession of royal and non-royal guests heading into the church, here's exactly what time everything is happening on Saturday.

4 a.m. ET: Members of the public will start arriving Jack Taylor/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While only about 600 guests will be included in the ceremony in St. George's Chapel, an additional 1,200 people will be attending the events by gathering in the rest of Windsor Castle. The members of the public who will be at the royal wedding include people from "a broad range of backgrounds and ages, including young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities," according to Royal.UK. These people will be the first guests to arrive. So if you're not awake at 4:00 a.m. EST, don't worry — you won't miss the royal family's arrivals.

4:30 a.m. ET: The wedding's 600 guests will arrive Chris Jackson/Getty Images News/Getty Images Fans who watched Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding may remember seeing celebrities walk into the church before the royal family. The time frame from 4:30 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. ET is when the 600 official wedding guests will arrive and be seated, before the royal family enters the church. One guest fans won't see arriving at the church, though, is Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle Sr., who is officially not attending the royal wedding.

7 a.m. ET: The royal wedding ceremony begins WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The hourlong service will take place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The Dean of Windsor, David Conner, will conduct the service, and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will officiate the ceremony's vows. Lady Jane Fellowes, one of the sisters of Diana, Princess of Wales, will give a reading at the wedding. And Princess Diana's other two siblings will be at the event, too.

8 a.m. ET: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take a carriage procession Jack Taylor/Getty Images News/Getty Images After leaving the church together and greeting the representatives from Prince Harry's charities, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take their 25-minute carriage procession through Windsor. The route will take them past well-wishers before leading them back to the castle.