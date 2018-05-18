Timeline Of The Royal Wedding To Help You Follow Along On The Big Day
The royal wedding ceremony for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be just one hour long. But the day's activities will last much longer than the church ceremony. If you're planning to watch the celebration on TV this Saturday, May 19, you'll want to know exactly what the timeline for the royal wedding is, so that you don't you don't miss any of the events.
For fans who might not necessarily want to wake up at, say, 4:00 a.m. ET, there's some good news. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, along with the rest of the royal family, aren't the first to arrive at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. So if you want to sleep in a little bit, you'll still be able to catch many of the day's events. (You won't want to sleep in too late, though — the ceremony starts at noon BST, which is 7:00 a.m. EST.)
As with the royal wedding of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, the upcoming royal wedding will be televised by various U.S. channels and streamed online. If you're planning to watch the ceremony, along with the procession of royal and non-royal guests heading into the church, here's exactly what time everything is happening on Saturday.
4 a.m. ET: Members of the public will start arriving
While only about 600 guests will be included in the ceremony in St. George's Chapel, an additional 1,200 people will be attending the events by gathering in the rest of Windsor Castle. The members of the public who will be at the royal wedding include people from "a broad range of backgrounds and ages, including young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities," according to Royal.UK. These people will be the first guests to arrive. So if you're not awake at 4:00 a.m. EST, don't worry — you won't miss the royal family's arrivals.
4:30 a.m. ET: The wedding's 600 guests will arrive
Fans who watched Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding may remember seeing celebrities walk into the church before the royal family. The time frame from 4:30 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. ET is when the 600 official wedding guests will arrive and be seated, before the royal family enters the church. One guest fans won't see arriving at the church, though, is Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle Sr., who is officially not attending the royal wedding.
6:20 a.m. ET: The royal family will arrive
Some of the family members may get to the wedding by car, while others may arrive on foot, USA Today noted. The royal family will approach the church through the castle grounds' Long Walk, according to the U.K.'s Express. The royal family members will enter the church through the Galilee Porch.
Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge will also have special roles in the wedding as a page boy and a bridesmaid, respectively.
6-7 a.m. ET: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will arrive at the church separately.
Prince Harry is staying at the Dorchester Collection's Coworth Park hotel in Windsor the night before the wedding, while Meghan Markle is staying at the Cliveden House hotel. Prince Harry is reported to be arriving at the church with Prince William. According to Express, the two will use the West Steps to enter St. George's Chapel. Markle, meanwhile, will arrive with her mom, Doria Ragland, who's staying with her at Cliveden House. After her mom leaves the car, Markle will wait at the West Steps to walk down the aisle, according to USA Today.
7 a.m. ET: The royal wedding ceremony begins
The hourlong service will take place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The Dean of Windsor, David Conner, will conduct the service, and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will officiate the ceremony's vows. Lady Jane Fellowes, one of the sisters of Diana, Princess of Wales, will give a reading at the wedding. And Princess Diana's other two siblings will be at the event, too.
8 a.m. ET: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take a carriage procession
After leaving the church together and greeting the representatives from Prince Harry's charities, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take their 25-minute carriage procession through Windsor. The route will take them past well-wishers before leading them back to the castle.
There will be a wedding reception at St. George's Hall.
The Queen of the United Kingdom will host the reception, according to USA Today. All of the wedding's guests are invited to attend.
Prince Charles, Prince Of Wales, will host a dinner for the newlyweds.
The dinner will have a smaller guest list than the wedding, USA Today notes. Only 200 people are expected at the dinner, which will take place at the Frogmore House manor. The dinner won't be televised, though — even the royals need a little privacy on their wedding days.