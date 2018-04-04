Although many dating apps may seem the same, they all have differentiating characteristics, too, which makes it fun to try out different ones. For instance, with dating app Happn, you can leave a voice recording for a match, and, on Bumble, you can send photos to a match. Tinder, too, is always upping its dating game, and as of today, Tinder is testing “Loops,” a video feature. So instead of just looking at pictures of potential matches, you can look at two-second video clips to see a more three-dimensional version of somebody.

As it is, you probably learn a lot about people through their photos and they become natural conversation-starters on apps. Among my profile pictures, I have one standing next to the Chicago Cubs bear mascot; as you can imagine, this is fodder for many messaging conversations. In another photo, I am sipping from a *huge* coffee cup, which also spawns lots of initial messages, from coffee jokes to asking where I found such a big cup. Suffice it to say, with Tinder’s new “Loops” feature, you may get a really good read on potential matches.

“Loops represents the next step in the evolution of our classic profile,” Brian Norgard, Chief Product Officer at Tinder, says in a statement shared with Bustle. “With the addition of video, users have a new way to express themselves while also gaining key insights into the lives of potential matches. Whether it’s dancing at a concert, doing cartwheels on the beach, or clinking glasses with friends, Loops makes profiles come alive. We anticipate Tinder Loops will lead to even more matches and conversations and look forward to seeing how our users creatively adopt the feature.”

It'll be interesting to see how Tinder users will use the “Loops” feature, as the possibilities seem endless. As for creating a “Loop,” it’s easy — just take your video, then edit it within the Tinder app. Plus, instead of having a limit of six photos in your Tinder profile, with “Loops” in the mix, the limit will go up to nine, and you can have a combo of “Loops” and photos in your profile. The only bad news? The feature is first testing among iOS users in Sweden and Canada, but hopefully it’ll expand to other countries, too. A Tinder dater can only hope…

Until then, if you want to add video to your dating game, here are other dating sites and apps with video features.

1 Hinge Hinge Last summer, Hinge introduced videos to profiles. They can be up to 30 seconds long, autoplay on a loop, and can be uploaded from Instagram, Facebook, or your camera. “Our profiles already do a great job, but video creates the opportunity for our members to learn about potential matches in a way that simply can’t be captured with still photos and text,” Justin McLeod, CEO of Hinge, tells Bustle.

2 Match Match Match, too, allows you to use video or your voice to “talk” to potential matches. Originally, they called this Match Stories. “Hearing someone talk about their photo is far better than just seeing the photo,” Match CEO Mandy Ginsberg told Mashable last year regarding Match Stories. “Seeing a video and hearing their voice is, I think, the holy grail in terms of figuring out your attraction.” Agreed!