The FIFA World Cup has been going on in Russia since June 14 and it’s hard to find someone *not* watching it. Over the month-long football (read: soccer) tournament, 64 matches will be played. However, Tinder matches are proving to be the top winner so far, with 66 percent more matches happening off the soccer field, according to new research from the dating app. There’s also been a 42 percent increase in right swipes. Even though the United States is not competing in the World Cup, they are when it comes to using Tinder’s Passport feature. In fact, at the moment, the U.S. is using it more than any other country.

Overall, Tinder Passporting to Russia is up, as the dating app says the feature’s seen a 24 percent increase. When you think about all the Tinder users out there — according to a Tinder spokesperson, each day, there are more than 1.6 billion swipes on Tinder — that’s a *lot*.

"Tinder is used in more than 190 counties and is available in more than 40 languages, and Passport allows you to make connections with people from anywhere around the world," Rosette Pambakian, Tinder's Head of Brand, tells Bustle. "With such a massive, global sporting event like the World Cup, Tinder users outside of Russia can still swipe and match with people who are on the ground experiencing the excitement of the event live."

How The Tinder Passport Feature Works

Hannah Burton/Bustle

If you haven’t used the Passport feature — which you have to pay to use — here’s the DL. Aside from just seeing potential matches in your current city or state, you can check out people thousands and thousands of miles away, like in Russia. You set your location to the one of your choice and then start swiping. So, if you’re off to the World Cup, you can start chatting with matches before you arrive and set up dates in advance. Talk about #DatingEfficiency, right?

Plus, if you’re tired of the dating pool within your usual X-mile radius, the Passport feature can be a great option to increase your number of matches and dates. And, the thing is, it’s not just wishful thinking: Some people have met and gotten married by using Tinder’s Passport feature.

It seems that every time there is a huge worldwide sporting event, Tinder usage spikes — and not just when it comes to soccer. At one point, there was an 1,850 percent increase in Tinder users who Passported to the Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. Fun fact: Some Tinder users even matched with athletes, because, why not?

With 26 million matches made on Tinder each day around the world, it’s really not a surprise that more people are Passporting to the World Cup in Russia. Plus, 1.5 million Tinder dates happen worldwide each week — and, when it comes to finding your perfect match, does location really matter? In any case, it’s a great way to have an excuse to finally visit a new place, like Russia.

Without further ado, here are the top 10 countries Passporting themselves to Russia on Tinder.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images U.S. Tinder users came in first place as far as the top country to Passport themselves to Russia. Even though the U.S. did not make it into the World Cup, at least fans are still on their swiping game. "We thought it was interesting that the USA was ranked #1, since the U.S. isn’t participating, but it just proves that special events like the World Cup really do bring people together from all over the world," Pambakian says.

Leon Neal/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The British seem to be intrigued with swiping in Russia, too, as they came in second place when it came to Passporting.

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Germany did not win against Mexico last Sunday (0-1), but Germans on Tinder seem to be on their game since they’re third place when it comes to Passporting to the World Cup.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Spain tied against Portugal the other day (3-3), but beat Iran today, June 20 (1-0). Spain seems to be on point both on and off the field since they’re the fourth most popular country to be Passporting to Russia.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images France won against Australia the other day (2-1), and the French seem to be doing well on Tinder, too, placing fifth as far as countries Passporting to the World Cup.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Brazil and Switzerland tied the other day (1-1), though Brazil beat Switzerland when it came to Passporting to Russia.

Jan Kruger/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Sweden won against South Korea the other day (1-0), and the Swedes are doing well when it comes to Passporting, too — they’re in seventh place.

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Denmark beat Peru on Saturday (1-0), and they’re also cleaning up when it comes to countries who are in the top 10 Passporting to the World Cup.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Belgium won against Panama the other day (3-0) and they’re winning on Tinder, too, coming in ninth place as far as Passporting goes.