TLC Is Bringing Dr. Pimple Popper To Your TV So You Can Watch Her Crazy Pops On A Bigger Screen

If you are a fan of Dr. Pimple Popper (aka Sandra Lee), then consider this news as an early holiday gift. According to a post on TLC's Facebook page, Dr. Pimple Popper is coming to your TV for a special on the popular network. Yes, you read that correctly. If you just cannot get enough of Dr. Pimple Popper's cyst-popping, blackhead-extracting videos on her YouTube channel and Instagram account, you will soon be able to indulge in the stomach-churning videos on TV, too. Oh happy day!

TLC shared the announcement on Facebook on Friday afternoon, stating that fans can plan to tune in to the television special on Jan. 3 at 10 p.m. ET. As if that news was not exciting enough for you "popaholics," Dr. Pimple Popper is also teaming up with TLC on a series for Facebook Watch (the social network's new streaming platform for original programming).

The series is called "Dr. Pimple Popper: This Is Zit" (what a name, right?). You can expect to find behind-the-scenes footage of Dr. Sandra Lee's work, as well as some of her craziest, never-before-seen "pops." The first episode, which features Lee excising an epidermoid cyst, is already live for your viewing pleasure.

In the first episode (which can be viewed above), Dr. Sandra Lee treats a man who has a large cyst on his right arm. Lee describes it as being "the size of a doorknob" and notes that the gentleman has had it for "many years." Similar to many Dr. Pimple Popper cases, this man had no idea what it was and was not sure how he could treat it. Enter: Dr. Sandra Lee. We won't spoil what happens next so you can experience seeing it for yourself.

Dr. Lee also took to her personal Instagram to make the announcement, posting a video of herself sharing the news.

In the video, a very excited Dr. Lee talks about the new Facebook Watch series, gushing over how good the name is ("Can you believe that, what a great title, I can't believe I did not think of that myself," she exclaims), and explains what her viewers will be getting when they tune in.

"It's behind-the-scenes footage of what I do in my office, how I go about doing it, more explanation of the types of things that I pop out, a lot of my favorite videos, a lot of my top pops...and three never before seen pops are there for you as well," she shared.

Fans of Dr. Pimple Popper are expressing their excitement and support for both the TLC special and the new Facebook Watch series. On her Instagram account, users congratulate her and the Dr. Pimple Popper team. "Congratulations! Well done and well deserved. Cheers!," commented @longwhitemane. Meanwhile, @knoxyaova said what's really on our minds: "Can't wait to watch!"

Dr. Pimple Popper followers are also taking to Twitter to express their joy.

TLC is going to have a show on Dr Pimple Popper. Hell yes. And My 600lb life is back in January. 👍🏻👍🏻 — (@monicaw42) #

Looks like @MonicaW42 will be watching a lot of TLC come 2018.

Dr Pimple Popper is coming to TLC 👀👀👀👀👀 — (@urbagisfake) #

The emoji eyeballs are really the perfect way to respond to this news.

@SandraLeeMD @TLC Thanks Dr. Lee! Don't take this the wrong way, because it's actually a great thing but I fall asleep to your videos a few nights a week. I have insomnia and this helps! Merry Christmas to you and your family! 🎄🎁💐 — (@buddah610) #

@Buddah610, who watches Dr. Pimple Popper's videos to fall asleep, is beyond stoked for the TLC Facebook Watch series and the upcoming TLC special.

While the announcement was unexpected, it seems like a TV special has been a long time coming. In 2016, @dianaaponte asked TLC on Twitter when they were going to give Dr. Pimple Popper her own show. Did TLC really take her message to heart or is @dianaaponte just a psychic?

@TLC when are you going to give Dr. Pimple Popper her own show? — (@dianaaaponte) #

She wasn't the only one who has been wanting to watch Dr. Pimple Popper's cysts on the bigger screen. Just last month, @hop_daddi also told TLC that Dr. Pimple Popper needed a show.

@TLC Dr. Pimple Popper needs a TLC show, like, yesterday. @SandraLeeMD — (@hop_daddi) #

Christmas has certainly come early not just for these two fans who have been waiting for a Dr. Pimple Popper x TLC collab, but for all of Dr. Pimple Popper's "popaholics."