Here's your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle's resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com.

The morning gives us the strength and determination needed to take on a tough task thanks to the Moon in passionate Scorpio teaming up with planets in no-nonsense Capricorn. By the afternoon, the Scorpio Moon teams up with intuitive and compassionate Mercury in Pisces, which can encourage us to open up and share our feelings or engage in activities that can foster healing.

A bit later in the afternoon, the Moon enters happy-go-lucky Sagittarius, bringing some lighthearted vibes to the day. With the Moon in Sagittarius also teaming up with serious Saturn in community-oriented Aquarius by the evening, which encourages us to lean on our friends and each other (especially across the globe and across cultures) for hope and inspiration. This Moon-Saturn combo encourages us to spread the good vibes through acts of generosity and doing the right thing.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your April 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You could make some progress today when it comes to a career or financial related matter, which could help you with feeling more optimistic about a goal you've set for the future. Stay positive.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you have to initiate a conversation with someone today, things go well when you stick to your principles and speak your truth. If the conversation involves your financial future, you're in luck.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When it comes to your health and well-being it may be a good time to de-clutter or detox your environment in some way. Meanwhile, in what ways can you be of help or service to others? You are inspiring.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your creative gifts or talents can give people the optimism and good energy they need now, so don't be shy about putting yourself in the spotlight. Just make sure to take time to focus on your well-being too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You may be called to lean on your loved ones today. As such, know that vulnerability is a strength. At the same time, be proactive in finding things that bring you joy. Your romantic life looks promising as well.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If you need to have an important convo or a heart to heart with someone, there's a good chance you'll be heard or find a resolution. Overall, now's the time to focus on your emotional well-being.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

A difficult financial matter could go your way today, especially if it involves a home or family related issue. However, do make sure you take time to focus on some lighthearted things to. Friendship is key.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your powers of persuasion are amplified today, which can help you to work something in your favor. This could include your finances or being able to create a financial opportunity. Above all, believe in your gifts.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

If you've been worried about money, you could get what you need in the nick of time. On a similar note, when you ask for what you need, you're more likely to get it than not. Also, how can you put your skills to good use?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

A friend could give you the confidence boost that you need exactly when you need it, so reach out and connect. Meanwhile, a different approach could get you the results you want. Conserve your energy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may not know it, but there's something working in your favor when it comes to a career related matter or reaching an important goal. You've got folks looking out for you, move forward with confidence.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You could see some progress today when it comes to a goal you've been trying to reach. As long as you continue trusting in yourself as well as the universe, you're golden. Keep in mind, you define your own success.