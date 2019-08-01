Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon remains in hardworking and no-nonsense Capricorn. But with the day starting off with the Sun in ambitious Aries squaring off with power-hungry Pluto (followed by the Moon squaring off with Pluto in the evening), we'll need to be sure that we're not putting too much energy into all the wrong things.

Under this Sun-Pluto combination, we could find ourselves getting into unnecessary battles with others, taking things way too personally, or stewing in negative energy. The best way to handle this energy using it to confront our fears and finding power in being our most authentic selves without judgement or attempting to live up to the expectation of others.

By the evening, the Capricorn Moon teams up with Neptune in Pisces, reminding us to have compassion for ourselves and others, especially as the Capricorn Moon also squares off with the Sun in Aries, which could have us feeling a bit more aggressive, frustrated, or edgier than usual. With the Moon ending the day with a meeting with expansive Jupiter in Capricorn, we're reminded that we can redefine what success and achievement really means.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your April 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might be feeling some pressure today or feeling as though you're not working hard enough. You are, which is why you should give yourself credit. Don't push yourself too hard. Work doesn't define you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If feeling lonely or isolated today, you're encouraged to reach out and connect with your community and friends. You don't have to keep a stiff upper lip or soldier through. Find hope and inspiration where you can.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It could be easy to get sucked into other people's dramas today, which is a good reason for you to keep your head down and focus on your work or goals, especially if it involves a creative idea or a dream.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may need to be mindful of letting others get under your skin today, particularly when it comes to something you're working hard towards. Seek out those that support and uplift you. Get constructive feedback.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You may need to pull back a bit today and take care that you're not trying to do too much or force something that not yet ready to happen. Allow things to work out on their own. Channel the energy into helping someone.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

An intimate connection may push you to confront your fears around vulnerability or getting your needs met, which means you're going to have to be honest about what you need. You deserve the spotlight too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You and a family member or roommate might not be on the same page, but it's important that you not go too hard in trying to maintain peace or diplomacy. Sometimes "niceness" needs to be sacrificed for self-care.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

If it feels like it's hard to turn your mind off, now's the time to turn to things that provide a fun, creative, or a romantic escape. Too, you're reminded that you don't always need to be right. Live and let live.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Today, you're reminded that what you have in your bank account (or not) doesn't define who you are. All that said though, if you've been worried about a financial matter, something good is on the way.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You could easily feel slighted or rejected today when it comes to dealing with family or others today. Focus more on getting the emotional care you need but let whatever you're holding on to, go.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be feeling some stress or find yourself deep in your feels today, but it's important that you focus on the things that are good in your life right now. How can you use your gifts to add to the good around you?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Be wary of comparing yourself to others today or trying to hold yourself to an impossible standard. Remember, you were born to do things differently from how they've been done in the past. You are a visionary.