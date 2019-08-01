Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Although Taurus season is officially underway and pushing us to slow down and be present to the moment, the Moon moves into rambunctious Aries in the wee hours of the morning, heightening the energy of the day. With the Moon in Aries, we might find ourselves feeling more restless and impatient than usual.

Luckily, the Aries Moon teams up with cool-headed Saturn in Aquarius a bit later in the morning, which encourages us to channel our energy into helping others or handling any unfinished business, especially as we work our way up to this week's New Moon in Taurus (April 22).

By later this evening, the Moon syncs up with wounded Chiron in Aries, which could bring up some tenderness and frustration. The best way to handle the energy is to acknowledge what we feel while finding the courage to stand up for ourselves or on behalf of others.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your April 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're ready and willing to help others today, but you're reminded to take some time out for yourself and ramp up the self-care, especially if cranky or moody. In what ways can you better care for your tender pieces?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling a bit rundown or tired today, making it a good time for taking a break from the productivity and getting the rest that you need. It's time to pay more attention to your emotional well-being.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be seeking some attention from your friends today, but they might not be as available as you'd like. Try not to take it personally. Give it time and come back later. Meanwhile, how can you pay it forward?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your focus is on your career, but you might not be feeling as confident as you'd like about yourself and where you are. If possible, step back and take a break. Chances are you're pushing yourself harder than you need to.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have some pretty strong convictions or philosophies about the way the world works. However, today asks you to take a look at where you may be clinging too hard to a belief. It's OK not to know, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your feelings might be hard to ignore today, which is even more reason not to ignore them. Take time to pull back and get the healing or care that you need. Know that vulnerability is also a form of strength.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The focus might be on partnerships and collaborations today, but know that you're not obligated to give anyone your time or energy if you don't have it. That said, where can you be more receptive to support?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're focused on your to-do list and getting as much done as possible today, but know that you don't always have to be the hero. Instead, look at the ways that you can better take care of your health and well-being.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Yes, there may be lots going on around you, or possibly in your life, but it doesn't mean that you should stop looking for joy where you can. Now's the time to make playtime a priority.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A home or family related matter could bring up a lot of feelings for you today, but it's important that you stay grounded within yourself and not get stuck in the past. Find community where you can. Nourish your soul.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might feel like you don't have the right words to say today, but know that when you speak from the heart, people will listen, so don't overthink it. Embrace your ability to see things differently from others.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If money has been an issue, something good could come through for you in the nick of time, or you could receive some support from someone behind the scenes. Don't be shy about putting your needs out there.