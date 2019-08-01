Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon is in tenderhearted Cancer today, putting the focus on what we're feeling, home and family related matters, and the need for security. With the Moon at home in Cancer, it usually marks a good time to do things that help to bring us emotional comfort and care or to provide some form of nurturing to others.

By the mid-afternoon, we may need to exercise some of that nurturing energy when practical Mercury in Taurus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, which could trigger breakdowns in communication, make our thoughts heavier than usual, or thwart our plans. The best thing we can do is slow down and not try to force anything or assume the worst. This Mercury-Saturn combo will show us where we might need to be more flexible or work to improve our skills, as well as the way we think and communicate.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might be feeling a bit frustrated or discouraged today around a money related issue and something you've been planning, but consider the setback time needed to make necessary updates. Don't get stuck on outcomes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might feel blocked today when it comes to working toward a goal or something career related, but try not to focus solely on what's wrong. It could mean that you need a different approach or to update your skill set.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You could be feeling some fear or anxiety today, and it could have a lot to do with things that are beyond your control. One way that you can alleviate this dread is through self-care. Another way is through gratitude.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might not be in the mood to socialize today. That's quite alright. In fact, you should focus on doing what you want instead, especially if it means taking a time out. If friends need a time out, don't take it personally.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You and someone that you work with or report to may not be on the same page today. Try not to take what they have to say to heart or fear the worst when it comes what others may think of you. Let all of that go.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

There may be something you want to do or make happen, but you might be getting a little too stuck on the details. While you want to do things right, where do you need to be more innovative or give up some control?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

An intimate or romantic connection could feel stuck now as what you want and what you're getting might be two different things. You might need to be more honest with yourself about this. Make your feelings known.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might have a hard time communicating or getting your point across to others today, though you might need to give up the need to be right if you want peace of mind. No need to take on unnecessary burdens.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might have a lot on your plate, but it may feel like it's impossible to get done, especially if you're too focused on doing things perfectly or obsessing over one minor detail. Be gentle with yourself. Ask for help if needed.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

A financial matter could get in the way of your fun today, which could set the tone for the entire day. A s such, it's a perfect time to lean on others or take care of your well-being as much as you can. This will pass.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might not want to deal with some of your deep-seated feelings or memories today. You might decide that soldering through it is the best way to go. It's not. Pay more attention to what your heart is telling you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your mind could be heavier than usual today, but know that you do have some control over it. Now's the time to lean on family, ground yourself, and do what you can to find joy. Not everything warrants your attention or energy.