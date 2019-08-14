We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for August 14, 2019.

It's a day for fun, romance, and beauty as the Sun in glamorous Leo joins forces with love planet Venus in Leo in the early hours of the morning, setting the tone for the day. This Sun-Venus combo also bodes well for money matters too, especially as this cosmic pairing encourages us to honor our worth by showing off our talents and creative gifts.

By the late afternoon, the Moon in friendly and innovative Aquarius teams up with happy-go-lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius. Together, this cosmic combo should keep the upbeat mood going while making the evening the perfect time for hanging out with friends or engaging any activity that introduces us to new experiences or new people.

Of course with Aquarius being associated with the collective and Sagittarius is associated with doing what's morally right, the late afternoon/evening is also good for giving time or resources to a good cause.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your romantic life is heating up now, which increases the chances of you meeting someone new, so make sure you're looking and feeling your best as you never know what the day might bring. Seek out activities and interests that bring you joy. Creatively, you're unstoppable.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you've been looking to move or relocate, you could receive some good news today regarding a home loan or another financial matter related to housing or property. Either way, this news could have you feeling more confident about your long term plans. Spend time with family.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your powers of persuasion and presentation are unmatched now, making today the perfect day to get your thoughts, words, or ideas in front of others. Don't be shy about asking for what you want because you can speak it into existence. People want to help you succeed.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your finances get a big boost today which could show up by way of a pay increase, a job offer, or a promising job lead. No matter which option you're presented with, you're reminded to be confident in your abilities and what you have to offer. Too, take time to treat yourself.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're the cosmic darling of the moment and as such you might find yourself getting some extra attention and love today across the board. Do make sure that you shower yourself with some love and pampering too. Updating your look or getting gussied up could bring rave results.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you've been on the mend or recovering from an illness, you should find your health taking a turn for the better. Keep the faith that things will work out on your behalf, because they are. On a similar note, you could receive a blessing or financial gift from someone behind the scenes.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your popularity is at its peak now, making it the perfect time to gather with friends or attend a social event. Love could be waiting for you. Too, you can use this moment to rub shoulders with folks you want to work with as well as those that make good things happen on your behalf.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your career is on fire now and as such you could be offered a promotion or a position of prestige. Thinking about going after an opportunity you want? Trust your instincts because it could very well be yours. Your reputation is stellar, make sure to capitalize on it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be ready for a vacation now and now's a great time to take one or start planning for it. It's also possible you could find love abroad or with someone of a different culture. When it comes to your studies or a writing project, you might receive funding or accolades. Believe in you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Financially things are looking up as you could receive a loan or a lump sum of money that you've been waiting on. Either option could help you improve your financial security. In terms of intimacy, you could meet someone now that rings your bells or deepen the connection you have.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Partnership and collaborations are where you'll find the most opportunity and success today, though the key is making sure you match with someone whose talents compliment or increase your own. This also applies to romantic connections. Don't dumb yourself down.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

With all that's on your plate now, you're handling it like a champ, sharpening your skills and improving the world around you along the way. Make sure to take time out for self-care, giving your mind and body what they need. You have the power to manifest your dreams.