We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for August 28, 2019.

With the Moon in bold Leo, we're called to step up and take the reigns today when it comes to accomplishing our goals and getting things done. Though with the Moon squaring off with unconventional Uranus in Taurus in the early morning, we might need to take a different approach to getting where we want to go.

Luckily, a short while later ambitious Mars in Virgo teams up with Uranus in Taurus, giving us the motivation and follow-through needed to make the necessary changes. By the evening, the Leo Moon teams up with happy-go-lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius giving us the faith and optimism also needed to move forward.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today, you're reminded not to sell yourself short when it comes to your creative gifts and talents but you're also reminded that you may need to switch up your approach if you want to succeed. While you may need to dig in and focus more on your craft, your work will pay off.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As cliche as it might sound, you're called to step outside of your comfort zone today if you want to get ahead. The good news is that the breakthrough or push you're looking for is on the way, specifically where your creativity is concerned. Open your heart to something new.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You could find yourself feeling a bit restless or anxious today, which is a good reminder that you need to put more time and energy into caring for your emotional well-being. One way to do this is by connecting with people that fuel and inspire you as well as those that remind you to play.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It might feel like something you're planning isn't coming together the way you want, specifically where a financial matter is concerned, but it could just mean that you need to take a step back and approach the situation differently. Trust your instincts now as your mind is razor sharp.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

If you've been feeling like you've been spinning your wheels, today offers you a chance to break free of the way that you've been doing things in terms of how you want to show up in the world. This is your chance to start redefining what success means to you and you alone.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

It might be time for you to challenge an old set of beliefs, especially if those beliefs are holding you back. Can you push yourself to release an old way of doing things? You have the chance to make big things happen but some innovation will be required. Believe in your power.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might find that you're starting to outgrow a particular friendship or circle of people you've been accustomed to. Try not to fight against the flow because for now, you're being called to step away from the crowd so you can find your own power. Focus on your own plans for the future.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might not see eye to eye with your supervisor or someone that you work closely with. If this has been an ongoing issue, this situation could provide you with the push you need to move on to something better. Your network of peeps could point you in the right direction. Go for it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You may have a lot that you want to accomplish now, but doing so may require that you pace yourself and handle the small stuff first rather than taking your usual approach of attacking everything at once. While this isn't your usual style, trust that this approach is exactly what you need.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be in your feels today and while it's important to acknowledge what you feel, know that you don't need to stay stuck in it. Now's the time for you to be proactive about your joy. You've got the green light now to seek out places and things that nourish your soul.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

A close relationship could trigger some anxiety or insecurity within you, making you afraid to open up to it, but know that vulnerability is a strength. While there are no guarantees in love, your authenticity helps you to create and attract the kind of intimacy you're craving now.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might feel like you're running in circles today but you can get the most done when you employ the help of others or when you set some limits on how much you extend yourself to others. It's OK to take time to focus on your well-being. To do so, some self-discipline is needed.