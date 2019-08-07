We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships — so let's talk about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: Your daily horoscope for August 7, 2019.

Happy hump day! Kiss the mid-week blues goodbye, because lucky planet Jupiter (who is currently comfy in its home sign of Sagittarius despite being retrograde) is forming a gorgeously harmonious trine aspect with the glitzy Leo sun today, and it's turning everything it touches into gold. Today feels abundant: Like the overpowering scent of fully-bloomed cut flowers in your vase, or a ripe peach on a hot August day (like, well, today!). Bustle chatted with astrologer Lisa Stardust about today's astro magic, too. "The Leo Sun softly connects with Jupiter in Sagittarius (who's in retrograde motion), encouraging optimism and creativity today," she explains.

Jupiter is the planet of abundance, expansion, and good luck. When it meets with life-giving, vitality-abundant sun in such a sweet and powerful way, there's virtually nothing negative that can dim its light. Trust your moral compass today and allow your highest vibes to guide you — they'll know where to point. Derive joy from having an active mind. Realize your potential. Take up space. Let this hyperactive optimism and joie de vivre spill into the future, even when this transit is just a distant memory of a random Wednesday in August. This is the kind of momentum you want to build on.

The moon is up to some stuff today too (it's squaring Venus, which can cause some emotional upset), but honestly, those vibes are being fully overpowered by the largest (Jupiter) and brightest (Sun) planets in the astrology world today, and there's just no way to compete. Recently, I heard someone share that if you want something and expect something, it will soon be yours — so on that note, believe that you're charmed today: It's written in the stars.

On that note, here are the horoscopes for each zodiac sign today. And remember: If you can't get enough, check out your August 2019 horoscope for a full overview.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Do you today, Aries, and don't worry for one second about what anyone else thinks. TBH, they're probably only thinking good things, anyway! "Step out of the box today and embrace your quirky side," advises Stardust. Weird and wonderful: let that be the vibe. You're uniqueness and authenticity is the solution to any problem that could arise today.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The creative energy of the Jupiter/Sun trine today might make you want to express yourself in your living space. "Make minor decorating changes to your home today," shares Stardust. Move around some furniture or finally hang up that poster that's been sitting around so the fresh energy of your home mirrors the fresh energy of the day.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

No need to shrink yourself down for anyone else's benefit, Gemini — because truthfully, you being less yourself is a benefit to no one anyway. "Express your opinions and views honestly with others," advises Stardust. People look to you for your viewpoints today, even if it's just to help them craft their rebuttal. Give them the satisfaction.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

All this astrological energy has got you in the mood for mid-week revolution. You're not always one to stir the pot, but when it comes to matters of justice at work today, you may find yourself leading the charge. "Stand up to your boss to encourage higher pay for you and your colleagues," advises Stardust. Today's a day to expand potential.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your ruling planet of sunshine is glittering in its home territory today and making sweet ~luv~ with Jupiter, so you can bet your seemingly endless supply of creativity is especially shining. "Pitch your ideas at work today," advises Stardust. "You may be surprised by the praise you receive." Who's in charge here? You, of course. Grab the mic today.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Not one to live in the past (no room in your curated schedule for that, now is there?), today is unusual in that the expansive vibes are actually helping you tap into your well of nostalgia — which can actually be quite inspirational. "You’re in a sentimental mood today, which is a rarity for your forward moving mind," explains Stardust. Lean into it.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Fire can light the torch that burns through the night or set the whole house on fire. On that note, today is all about balance, especially when it comes to playing your relationships to your advantage. "Friends may be the source of inspiration and drama today," explains Stardust. "Don’t get too caught up in their problems." Play with loose boundaries today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Remember when I said everything was turning to gold today? For you, Scorpio, it's manifesting in gold coins. "A new project at work will bring in more cash than expected today," shares Stardust. Your hard work has been paying off (literally), and today you're bursting with inspiration. Open yourself up to the abundance wave that you've caught in the surf.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Jupiter's expansive energy meeting with the sun is shining its spotlight on your need to explore. You're not meant to live inside the same four walls for too long, Sag, so allow your imagination to help your next getaway materialize. "Plan your next weekend trip today with your friends to escape the humdrum vibes of the daily grind," says Stardust.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Sometimes, when we're confined for too long, we have the illusion of feeling more comfortable in a small space. Don't be afraid of the space that's growing around you today — stretch your muscles and enjoy it. "Don’t let your insecurities bring you down today," says Stardust. "Remember, you’re a superstar." And that you are, Cap, so own it!

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Sometimes you enter a sort of portal where things just magically fall into place and synchronicity is abound. Today's astro energy is opening one of those very portals for you, Aquarius. "An old coworker may give you a lead on a cool gig," explains Stardust. "Accept their offer." Stay open to possibilities — and don't blink or you might miss a chance!

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're not the competitive type, so don't try to be. All you have to try to do is be yourself, and today is the perfect day to practice embracing that self-lovin' attitude. "Your coworkers are all eyeing the same promotion, but you are the front runner for the job," shares Stardust. Giving your ego a little boost today is going to help you in the long run.