Here's your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle's resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com.

The Moon remains in chatty and carefree Gemini, pushing us to get social and to get curious about the world around us. However, with love planet Venus joining forces with no-nonsense Saturn in responsible Capricorn, we might find ourselves feeling a bit anti-social or having doubts about our worth or something we want. Though at their best, this cosmic combo can help us with valuing things and making connections of substance and quality.

With December 12th's Full Moon in Gemini (12:12 a.m. EST) approaching, now's the time for releasing friendships or connections with those that may be lacking while solidifying connections brimming with opportunity and purpose. Since Gemini favors communication, this could also be a time where we're called to work out our problems with a conversation.

At the same, this Gemini Moon can help us with shedding old ways of thinking and pull back on focusing too much on the negative. While the Moon squaring off with dreamy Neptune in Pisces late this afternoon might not be a good time for making important decisions, it can give us the creative inspiration or the timeout that we need.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might be a bit too hard on yourself today when it comes to the progress you're making in your career or with a goal you're working towards. It's possible that the praise or validation you're seeking may not be as forthcoming as you like. Go easy on yourself. Take nothing personally.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Something you're envisioning might not be coming together in the way that you'd hoped, which could have you wondering if it's a good idea in the first place. For now, it may be good to take a step back for a second and give yourself time to get clear to whether this is what you really want.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might have to get real with yourself about a financial matter or a relationship in a way that could trigger your insecurities. Try to see this revelation as the key to your empowerment rather than proof of your failure. Make peace with where you are and see yourself where you want to be.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might have demands or expectations of others today that they may not be able to fill. And it's not because you aren't loved, it just may be that you need to extend some grace or forgiveness to others in the same way you would want it extended to you. You're only responsible for your behavior.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You have future plans that you're working towards, but today it's important that you take time to celebrate how far you've already come. Try not to get so caught up in the quest for success that you fail to value the progress you've already been making. Go with the flow.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might be having some doubts as to whether you'll find true love. It's not that you can't find it, you're just being encouraged to hold out for the real deal rather than going for a connection that lacks substance or longevity. Have faith in your dreams and your own lovableness.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

A home or family-related matter could have you feeling some extra pressure today. While approaching the situation from a realistic or practical approach is helpful, you may need some breathing room today to clear your head and perform a little self-pampering. You're doing fine, sweetie.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your thoughts could be a bit heavy today but it's important that you not fear the worst. For now, try to focus on the things that you can control versus worrying too much about what you can't. On another note, this could be a great time for working on bringing an idea to life. Trust yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

A financial matter could be a sore spot for you today. The good news is that it's largely temporary. Though at the same time, this issue could be asking that you pay more attention to where you may be selling yourself short or settling for less. Talking to someone that inspires you can help.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be taking yourself way too seriously today and as such, where can you stand to love yourself a bit harder? While self-love sometimes requires doing things that we don't always like to do or feel comfortable doing, today you're called step out of your comfort zone for this reason.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be feeling a bit lonely or isolated today, making it the perfect time to connect with others or engage in activities that bring you joy. At the same time, you're reminded to embrace the things that make you special, even if they set you apart from the crowd. That said, you're not alone.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

A friendship may be put to the test today but it could be that you need to exercise your boundaries or face the truth about the connection that you have with someone. If you need to pull back a bit and sort out how you feel, do it. Sometimes time away can give you the clarity you need.