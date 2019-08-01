Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Coming off of last night's Full Moon in Gemini, the Moon transitions into tenderhearted Cancer by the early evening, helping us to slow down, pull inward and reflect. With the Moon in Cancer, we might find our emotions and intuition heightened, making today a good time to seek out emotional support or comfort and listening to our gut.

Later in the evening, the Moon goes on to square off with Chiron in Aries, followed by an opposition with bountiful Jupiter in Capricorn, which could have us feeling extra sensitive or tender. The best way to deal with this cosmic combo is to spend time doing things that soothe us, like spending time with close family or friends.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2019 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You called to reach out and connect with your community now, especially when it comes to going after a goal or getting things done. You're more than capable of doing things on your own, but in some cases, why should you? It's OK to need people from time to time.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might have something on your chest today that you need to get off. Know that by honoring and speaking your truth, you're actually performing an act of self-care. Don't worry about how others receive what you have to say. It's not your job to be responsible for other's behavior.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Money is on your mind today and you might be looking to spend it. Your best bet, however, may be to work on ways that you can save it and make it grow. If you have a financial goal that you're working towards, don't give up hope. It's coming together. Have patience (and faith).

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The spotlight is on you and your feelings today and you could find yourself feeling doubtful about your career or accomplishments. Know that you're more than capable but you'll need to guard yourself against the Negative Nellies in your life. Seek out those that inspire and uplift you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might be feeling slow and sluggish today, which is always a good indication that you need to slow down and ramp up the self-care. Even though you may have a ton of work on your plate today, don't neglect your health and well-being. Take it slow and focus on the details for now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You tend to go hard for your friends and that's not a bad thing, but today you may need to ask your friends to go hard for you. In other words, don't be afraid to ask for or receive help. By doing so, you can free up your time so you can get to do things that you really want to do.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your career and ambitions are in the spotlight today and you might be seeking validation or praise from others on your work. Know that the only validation you need is your own. Too, don't shrink yourself or sell yourself short today to make others feel comfortable. Hold your ground.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You're in the mood for a getaway, making today the perfect day for a day trip or at the very least, planning one. Overall, you're in need of experiences and activities that inspire and fulfill you. On another note, it's time for you to free yourself from an unnecessary obligation.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're in the mood for intimacy today but it shouldn't come at the expense of your self-worth. If someone isn't giving you the attention and care that you crave, don't settle. In fact, it may be time to challenge an old belief around your self-worth. Yes, you can have the total package.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Others may be reaching out to you today for help or support. Know that your generosity can be mutually rewarding. At the same time, look at ways that you can partner or team up with others, as going it alone may not be the best option. Know this: people want to support you. Let them.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You could be feeling some anxiety today around a project you're working on or your growing list of tasks that still need to be completed. You can avoid the stress by focusing solely on what you can control and being flexible with your timeline and desired outcomes. It's all going to work out.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're in the mood for some playtime today, and the cosmos gives you the green light. As such, seek out ways that you can feed your playful and creative side, even if it means flying solo. On a slightly different note, take time to embrace your uniqueness. You weren't meant to fit in.