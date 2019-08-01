Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The energy is a bit wonky for today with the Moon entering partnership-oriented Libra in the early a.m., and then going on to oppose wounded Chiron in Aries and Jupiter in serious Capricorn by mid-morning. As a result, this cosmic combo could bring up some difficult feelings where it pertains to relationships, creativity, and beauty. The best way to handle this planetary energy is to avoid controlling outcomes, staying objective, and daring to break free of outworn habits or patterns.

By late tonight, things can get quite confusing as Mercury in Sagittarius squares off with hazy Neptune in Pisces. While this combination isn't good for making important or lasting decisions, it can be good for creative inspiration.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2019 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You could be thrown off guard by someone today, perhaps your partner or someone that you report to at work. While you want to bring your best self to the table, make sure that you're not spending too much time seeking out the approval or validation of others. Embrace your differences.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might have a lot to do today, which may include helping or being of service to others. Make sure that you're not sacrificing your well-being or needs through your helpfulness. Work on ways you can strike a balance between showing up for others and showing up for yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A romantic connection could end up being more trouble than it's worth today, especially if you aren't getting the depth that you crave now. It might help to pull back a bit and get some clarity on what you really want from the situation. In terms of your creativity, embrace your flaws.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You have much guidance and support to offer, though when it comes to achieving your goals, you might be feeling a bit apprehensive as to whether you can achieve them, especially if you're in the company of a judgmental person today. Go in your own direction. You've got this!

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might be second-guessing yourself today in terms of your ideas or what you know. If you want to succeed, continue to hone your skills but don't underestimate how much you already know. You're not here to follow in the footsteps of others. You're here to break the mold.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

It's time for you to step up and be noticed when it comes to your gifts and talents, instead of solely using your gifts to support or help others. In what ways can you stand out? Stepping outside of your comfort zone can be a confidence booster. Overall, remember how valuable you are.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

The attention is on you and what you're feeling today and you could be feeling a lot of feelings that are tied to the past or someone from the past. While it's important to honor what you feel, now's the time for you to work on breaking free of what's not serving you anymore.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You could be worried about something today, that may make it hard for you to focus. However, if you want to get through the day, it'll be important that you try and focus on what you have control over opposed to the things that are out of your reach. No need to force things.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You've got some big goals now and they likely include investing or spending a good deal of money. Though before you go opening up your wallet, take a moment to see if you can achieve the same goal or result using a different method. Focus on working smarter not harder.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You could feel a bit like an outsider today, namely where it pertains to your accomplishments and goals. While you're more than capable of getting where you want to go, you can hinder your progress by comparing yourself to others. Go ahead and embrace your authentic self.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may not be seeing something or someone as clearly as you should today, which could bring you some disappointment. Know that whatever is being revealed to you now is not to dampen your spirits but to help you appreciate the truth. Embrace change.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You may need to be extra protective of your energy today, as there may be folks around you who demand too much of your time and attention. It's OK to step away for a bit and put some focus into things that interest you. If you do connect with others, seek out those that inspire you.