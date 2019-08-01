Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon is in dreamy and loving Pisces today, putting us in the mood to chill, satisfy our inner romantic, and engage in anything that helps us to escape the sharp edges of the daily grind.

Though if we're looking to stay busy and productive, we can still get some assistance from the cosmos, as the Pisces Moon teams up with planets in hardworking Capricorn as well as ambitious Mars in all-or-nothing Scorpio over the course of the day. Creative projects can be especially successful since unconventional Uranus in artistic Taurus will also be a part of the mix.

Since Pisces is a compassionate and intuitive water sign, today is also good for doing something kind on behalf of others or spending time with those that we love as the Moon will be teaming up with love planet Venus in Capricorn by later tonight.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2019 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have the urge to work quietly behind the scenes today and the time spent in solitude could be good for your creative process. Slow and steady is the mantra for you now as you work to achieve your goals. You have a shot at making something big happen. Keep the faith.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's all about who you know today as the people that you connect with now can be the catalysts you need to spread your wings far and wide. Seek out the folks that help, challenge, and push you to grow. This is your tribe. Meanwhile, in what ways can you be a catalyst for others?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could make significant progress today in your career or with an intended goal. The key here is to keep your vision in mind while tending to the small, back-end details to get things off the ground. Help or assistance could come to you from someone close. Be ready to receive.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You and your love might be thinking long and hard about the future and where you see each other in it. If you've been having any doubts about where you two are headed, your doubts should be put to rest today. Single? You won't be for long. Believe you'll find love and it will come.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're in the mood to get things done today, making it an excellent time to clean house or initiate an organization project. Look to ways that you can declutter or detox your home, office, car, etc. On that same token, a good sweat session can help you to purge too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be in a super flirty and romantic mood today, which could make this a great time for spending quality time with your sweetie or getting out and about and chatting it up with someone cute. In terms of your creative gifts or talents, don't hold back. You are an inspiration.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Self-care is the priority today. You could do it by doing something good or necessary for yourself, or self-care could mean spending time in the company of the people that love you. Either way, don't let unnecessary distractions deter you from getting the nourishment you need.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your charm and wit are hard to deny today, making it easy for you to turn anything you put your will and mind to into a reality. The trick to this requires that you focus on the things that you do want instead of focusing on the things that you don't. Recognize how genius you are.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you've been considering moving or making any home-related upgrades, you should be able to find the funds you need to hit your goal. Today would also be a good time to start a savings plan or begin setting aside cash for something specific. Focus on your security.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could receive some good news today or be offered an impressive opportunity. No matter what comes your way now, know that it's partly because of your hard work and genius and partly because of the growing confidence you have in yourself. Your popularity is about to take off.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're focused on your finances today and if you've been job hunting, you could receive an offer or some hopeful news. On a similar note, if you've been waiting on money or in a bind, you could receive a financial gift or blessing in the nick of time. Overall, know that worry isn't productive.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You should be in good spirits today, especially as it seems like something that you've been hoping or wishing for is beginning to materialize right in front of your eyes. If this isn't the case, know that you're not out of the game. There are still good things to come. Believe in you.