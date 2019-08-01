Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

With the Moon still in analytical Virgo and teaming up with planets in hardworking Capricorn during the first half of the day, we can find the focus, determination, and solutions needed to reach our goals and tackle our to-do lists.

Toward the afternoon, things may get a bit difficult as the practical Virgo Moon squares off with adventurous Mars in Sagittarius. Since this is the kind of planetary combo that can trigger arguments, jangle our nerves, and have us taking on more than we can handle, we'll need to take on Saturn in Capricorn's cool-headed approach.

By the evening, the Moon moves into partnership and beauty focused Libra. With the Moon in Libra, we should find ourselves in the mood to connect with others and engage in activities that foster peace and balance.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might need to take a fresh approach when it comes to accomplishing a goal or finishing a project today. But you'll also have to be mindful of spreading yourself thin or taking on more than you can handle right now. Collaborating with others could be the key to success.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might feel inspired to work on a creative project today, but you may be wondering if the project you're working on is worth the effort or the resources it might take to see it through. Don't let fear or doubt keep you from taking action on something that could actually work.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A family member, roommate, or someone you know could be demanding a lot from you now. As affable as you can be, know that you're allowed to exercise your boundaries if things become overwhelming.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Although you often have no trouble in helping others, today you might want to be a bit more intentional or choosy about who gets your time and when. If your list of tasks is growing a bit long, it may be time to reach out and ask for the help or assistance you need.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your finances are the focus for you today, and you could be feeling the itch to spend some money. However, you may need to be a bit more practical with your funds today. On a different note, when it comes to your ideas or creative gifts, don't undersell yourself. You are an investment.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might be feeling more restless or angsty than usual today, which is a surefire sign that you need to put some more time into your self-care. Seek out ways that you can blow off steam in a healthy way or put more energy into doing something that you love. Focus on what you can control.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

The day may start out a bit wonky for you, but you can find success when you make the effort to guard your energy and peace of mind. If you're not feeling up to socializing or keeping the dates on your calendar, that's OK.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You usually don't mind doing your own thing or going your own way, but today you're reminded that you can get more done when you reach out to your friends or connect with your peers. On a different note, you might need to be more practical when it comes to your finances.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your career is the focus now, and as such you might have the urge to tackle everything on your plate all at once or the urge to say yes to whatever opportunities are in front of you. However, be wary of spreading yourself too thin. It's OK to pass something up if you need to.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be worried about something today but it's possible that you could be making the situation out to be something bigger than what it really is. Recognize that you're more than capable to make the things that you want to happen a reality. Don't doubt your greatness.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

A friend or someone you know could rub you the wrong way today, but don't feel like you need to bend over backwards in order to keep the peace. While you don't always like to acknowledge your deeper emotions, today asks that you be authentic about what you feel.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

A professional relationship might get under your skin today. But the best way that you can handle it is by refusing to let anyone diminish you or your capabilities. Overall, don't allow the naysayers to get into your head. Seek out those that support you. An exit plan may be in order.