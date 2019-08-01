Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon leaves freedom-loving Sagittarius early this morning for serious and hardworking Capricorn. With the Moon in Capricorn, we're in the mood to get down to business and handle our responsibilities. Since the Moon teams up with go-getter Mars in Capricorn at the start of the day, we get the motivation we need to seize the day and work toward our goals.

By midday, the Capricorn Moon teams up with innovative Uranus in Taurus, which can help us with finding a solution or fresh approach toward a difficult problem. However, with the Moon also squaring off with wounded Chiron in Aries around the same time, we'll need to be mindful of allowing past disappointments, self-criticism, or a lack of confidence get in our way.

By late tonight, the vibe of the day shifts again as Aquarius season comes to a close and Pisces season kicks off, putting the attention on divine inspiration, unconditional love and compassion, and our emotional well-being.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You've got the eye of the tiger today when it comes to your goals and ambitions. As such, try not to pay too much mind to detractors, or take anyone else's opinion of you to heart, especially if the criticism isn't constructive. Pull back a bit and regroup if you need to; don't force things.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may be ready to act on a plan or take a leap of faith today, but you may also be feeling a bit apprehensive as to whether you can pull this off. The answer is "yes", but it's important that you believe in yourself and your vision to move forward. Connect with a supportive friend.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A financial matter could have you upset or feeling doubtful as to whether you can get something you've been hoping or wishing for. You can, but it's going to take some patience and effort on your part. In matters of the heart, it's time to stop holding on to what's not working.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Connecting with those that fuel you and inspire your greatness will do wonders for you, especially if you're not feeling as great or as confident as you should in your ability to achieve your goals. Don't be shy about setting boundaries.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You can cover a lot of ground today at work if you're willing to shift your attitude around the goal you're trying to meet or shift your approach. Know that it's not about getting things perfect or being the smartest in the room, it's about showing up and making the effort.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

A romantic connection could be heating up, but you may be having some fears as to whether history might repeat itself or if you're worthy of a great connection. You don't have to let the past define your future, especially as partnership is the focus for you now. Take a chance.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

A family or home related matter could have you riled up today. Though it's important that you set yourself free and express what you're feeling. Don't worry about being too accommodating to others right now. Your job is to take care of your health and well-being.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You've got a lot of things on your calendar today and some of the meetings, calls, or emails made today could lead to a potential opportunity or two. Still, be careful of overbooking yourself or spreading yourself too thin.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your money matters may need a close eye on them today, namely when it comes to money management and accounting. In what ways can you stand to change some old money habits? Today could bring some solutions. Don't let the need for instant gratification trip you up.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're practically unstoppable today when it comes to getting things done. As such, you're reminded to be confident in yourself and the things that make you unique. By being your authentic self, you'll attract the right people.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might not have a lot of get-up-and-go now, which is not necessarily a setback. You're in need of more rest and therapeutic activities that can help you with alleviating stress and burnout, Aquarius. Prioritize what's important to you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It's time for you to step and take the lead and show folks what you're really made of today. By sharing your unique voice or ideas and being unafraid to go your own way, it's a good chance that you'll turn heads now. Just make sure that you don't discount what you have to offer.