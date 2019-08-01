Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The day starts out with a serious, "let's get down to business" kind of a tone with the Moon teaming up with no-nonsense Saturn in responsible Capricorn at the start of the day. Though if we need to get things done, this cosmic combo can help. Later in the morning, bountiful Jupiter in Capricorn teams up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which could give us the optimism and inspiration needed to make a dream into something real.

By mid-afternoon, the Moon leaves Capricorn and moves into innovative and friendly Aquarius, putting us in the mood to connect with others and to think outside the box. By the late evening, the Aquarius Moon squares off with unpredictable Uranus in Taurus, ramping up the need shake things up. We'll just need to be mindful of going overboard with the need for change.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your February 2020 Monthly Horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're focused on your career and ambitions now and while things may seem challenging, you get a glimpse of hope or inspiration that reminds you that there is light at the end of the tunnel. In other words, don't give up! At the same time, a change in approach may be needed.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You should start to see some progress today where a vision or plan is concerned. At the very least, you're reminded to keep the faith that things are going to come together as they should. In terms of your career, it's time to leave your comfort zone behind.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your hard work could pay off today where it pertains to a financial or professional related matter. You could be on the receiving end of an opportunity or find yourself making some serious progress with a goal. Either way, things are moving. Don't let yourself get stuck in the past.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

An influential person could offer their support to you today, and they could do it in a way that helps you with finding the inspiration you need or bringing an idea to life. Now's the time to break free of naysayers that hold you back.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If your current work environment isn't as fulfilling or encouraging as you need it to be, today reminds you that you don't have to settle for less. Now's the time for you to think bigger in terms of what you want, because it's possible that you can get it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It might feel like you're not getting what you want in your romantic life, but you're reminded not to lose hope. Good things are coming, especially when you recognize you deserve them while holding yourself accountable to receiving those things. Time to do things differently.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If a family related matter has been weighing heavy on you, it's possible that you could find a break in the clouds today, especially when you're honest with a loved one about how you feel. Meanwhile, some playtime could help you with shaking off the blues.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your mind could be heavy today and if so, you're reminded to be more intentional with what you give your attention to. Seek out the people, things, and places that keep you inspired and your thoughts light. Give some attention to your creative ideas, too. Be open to feedback.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might not be feeling as confident in what you have to offer today, but you're reminded to believe in your worth. You've been putting in the work necessary to get to where you are and that counts for something. Try not to get trapped in negative thinking.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're reminded not to be too hard on yourself today or expect the worst. Energy flows where your attention goes, so focus on the things you do want to happen, opposed to the things you don't.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling a bit more tired and sluggish than usual today, and the reason behind those feelings may be due to a disappointment. However, things aren't as bleak as they seem. In fact, a lucky break could come through for you today. Don't let the past tie you down.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It might seem like you're not getting the support you need right now from a friend or peer, but trust that there are people around you that have your back. Your homework though, is to keep your eyes focused on your goals, regardless of whether people approve or not.