Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

We might wake up feeling a tad ambitious this morning with active Mars in Capricorn being the focus for most of the day. With Mars in Capricorn teaming up with innovative Uranus in Taurus in the early AM, we're motivated to take a fresh or creative approach towards solving a problem or getting a job done.

However, when Mars squares off with wounded Chiron in Aries later in the morning, we'll need to be mindful of self-criticism or pushing ourselves too hard out of fear of failure.

Meanwhile, the Moon remains in friendly Aquarius, encouraging us to create and connect with our communities. By the late night, when the Moon in Aquarius teams up with adventurous Venus in Aries, it's the perfect time to get out, socialize, and have a good time with friends.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your February 2020 Monthly Horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You can cover lots of ground today with a goal you're working toward if you're willing to switch up your approach. Something you once thought was crucial to your success isn't, so try not to be too hard on yourself or inflexible. Also, networking could bring opportunity.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You can make just about anything happen when you put your mind to it. Keep this in mind when it comes to making something you're envisioning come true. It's your creativity and a willingness to take a risk that will get you results though.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today, you're reminded that you're on your own path for a reason and to not get caught up in comparing yourself to others or seeking validation from others. When you find the courage to go your own way and do your own thing, the right people will rally behind you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You can get a lot done today when you pair up or connect with someone that fuels your engine. While you're more than capable of taking the world on, seek out the person that challenges you in a positive way. You just might learn something new in the process.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're focused on your to-do list and while there's lots to get done, you have more than enough energy to do it. However, now's the time for you to focus on working smarter instead of harder. This may mean changing your schedule or methods. Partnership can be successful.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your creative energy is at a high today, and whatever you touch could turn to gold. However, you'll need to be confident in your talents all the while being disciplined in your approach. In terms of your money, you could see some improvement today. Focus on your well-being, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You could have an emotional breakthrough of sorts today, from either airing out what's been on your chest or by making a conscious decision to move on from the past. Either way you choose, make sure you're doing it for your own happiness. Meanwhile, your romantic life blossoms.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

There's power in your voice and your ideas and when you put them to work, there's a lot that you can make happen today, especially if you're looking to spark change. Seek out ways that you can rally people around you instead of taking everything onto your shoulders.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

If there's something you want, you can get it now, if you take the time out to put a well-thought-out plan together instead of simply taking a shot and hoping for the best. Where do you need to commit more to your craft? Treat your creative talent the way you'd treat gold.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You should feel more confident today than you have in a while. As such, where do you need to be more bold or daring in your approach in expressing yourself or getting things done? The answer lies in knowing that you're here to be a leader, not a follower.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be feeling a bit restless today, but it's important that you take the energy and channel it into something worthwhile. If feeling worried or anxious, try and focus on what you can control. Things are working in your favor.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It's time for you to step up and take your position as a leader among your peers. Don't wait for anyone to give you permission, as you're a visionary and no one can create and innovate like you do. Trust your intuition and you can't go wrong.