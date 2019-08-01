Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon finishes our her stay in feisty and fiery Aries today, putting the emphasis on the things that fuel and motivate us, as well as the things that rile us up too.

Today could be frustrating as the Moon in Aries squares off with multiple planets in no-nonsense Capricorn throughout the day, including power-hungry Pluto and serious Saturn. As a result, we'll need to be mindful of letting people get under our skin or running roughshod over others.

However, for those of us that could use a little more self-love, today encourages us to put ourselves first, especially as the Moon teams up with love planet Venus (also in Aries) at midday. This Moon-Venus combo could be good for anything that gets us laughing, our hearts pounding, and our bodies moving, thanks to the adventurous and vivacious vibes that planets in Aries offer.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Be gentle with yourself today, especially considering how hard you've been working. Know that if something's not going your way for now, don't fight it. Try and pour that energy into doing something good for yourself. No need for external validation.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There may be a lot that you want to accomplish today, but you likely don't have the energy to do it all. For now, listen to your body and get the rest that you need. On a different note, know that you don't always have to be right. Keep an open mind.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The green-eyed-monster (aka jealousy) could come rearing its ugly head today. But instead of comparing yourself to others, seek out ways that you can connect with and learn from the folks that are already in the places you want to be. You're more welcome than you think.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Keep your eyes on the prize today when it comes to your goals and ambitions as there could be folks around you that could end up distracting you and pulling you off your path. Good things happen when you trust yourself and your vision.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You could be second guessing yourself today as to whether you know what you know, especially as the pressure may be on right now to get things right. Have faith in yourself and trust your intuition. You don't have to be perfect, just be the best you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

When it comes to your creative talents, you're reminded not to sell yourself short. Your work is valuable, so make sure that others know or are willing to pay you what your worth. In love, don't let the need for instant gratification trip you up. Hold out for what you want.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

A home, family, or roommate situation could rub you the wrong way today. If you want to handle the situation, you may need to call in someone to speak on your behalf, or at the very least, provide you with moral support. Use your best judgement.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

There may be lots going on that may have you stressed today, but know that you do have some choice in how much of it you let get to you. For now, focus on what you can control. Seek out ways to look out for your well-being and reduce the aggravation.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

In matters of love and romance, take care that you're not trying to force something that's not meant to be. Recognize that there's more fish out there in the sea, so you don't have to settle on someone that doesn't value you. Make your joy a priority.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're more than capable of looking after yourself, but today you're reminded that you don't have to. If you're having a hard time, no need to soldier through it alone. You have family and community that you can lean on. Let them love up on you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may be feeling worried or down about something today, and while you shouldn't ignore your feelings, today is a good day to surround yourself with supportive friends. Too, be mindful of the media and info you consume. Seek out things that boost your spirits.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might have the urge to spend your cash on something you've been hoping or wishing for, but for now, it's best to save up your coin for something better. At the same time, remember that what's in your account (or not) doesn't define you.