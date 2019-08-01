Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It's a high energy day with the Moon in Taurus starting off the day with a square off with Mercury in Aquarius, which could have us feeling a bit more anxious, or restless than usual. But just moments later, the Moon shifts into communicative Gemini; keying up the chatter, busyness, and pace of the day.

Under a Gemini Moon, we're more likely to find ourselves in the mood to socialize on and offline, run errands, host meetings, and engage in any other activities that stimulates our mind and gets us on the go.

A short while after the Moon switches signs, Mercury (the planet in charge of Gemini) leaves breezy Aquarius for dreamy and compassionate Pisces. Though Mercury in Pisces can give us the creative inspiration, hope, and gentle words that may be lacking now; we'll have to guard against impractical thinking, confusion, and possible deceit.

By the late morning, the Gemini Moon teams up with wounded Chiron in Aries, reminding us to use our voices to empower and heal rather than cause unnecessary drama or pain. With love planet Venus in Pisces teaming up with serious Saturn in Capricorn by the end of the day, we can make good progress with relationships, financial matters, and creative projects.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your February 2020 Monthly Horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may be feeling caught between wanting to socialize and take on multiple projects and wanting a time out. In order to avoid taking on too much and stressing yourself out, it's best that you be intentional with your time and energy today. Too, some alone time could do you good.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might be worried about a financial matter, but things are probably not as bad as you might think. If looking for a solution, you'll find it, especially if you keep cool. Meanwhile, when it comes to friendships, be mindful of those that feel non-reciprocal. Go where you feel supported.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may feel some pressure today to prove yourself, especially when it comes to your career and impressing those in the know. However, you're reminded that while showing off your skills or talents can be a good thing, you don't need to prove your worth. You've already got what it takes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might not be seeing things as clearly as you need to now, and while you shouldn't give up something you're dreaming about or envisioning, it may help to talk to someone that can offer you some sound and practical advice on how to make your vision a reality. Be open to honest feedback.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might have some big plans that you'd like to see come true, and you're more than willing to apply whatever resources you have toward it. However, before you putting any money or resources toward this plan, you may need to create a more practical plan of action. Take your time.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're focused on your goals and getting some attention for the work that you've been putting in, making you the person that people want to connect with. A business partnership or collaboration could get you the gold, but make sure who you're partnering with is the right fit. Do your homework.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might have a lot on your plate today and plenty to keep you busy, but it's important to remember you can't do it all. Seek out ways that you can pare down your schedule and free up some of your time. Too, take time to nourish your mind and your body. Focus on the details.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

There could be communication troubles with a romantic connection. Before you take things too personally or decide to pull the plug, take some time to talk with your sweetie as you might be pleasantly surprised at how things turn out. In money matters, know your talent is an investment.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might have a disagreement today with a family member, roommate, or someone you're close to. Though you hate to be wrong, you may need to do what you can to make amends or smooth things out between you. By doing the right thing, you're honoring yourself and others.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You value practicality and efficiency, but when it comes to providing advice or connecting with others today, be mindful of being overly critical if folks aren't doing things your way. In what ways can your words and interactions be more constructive? Be firm but compassionate.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

While you want to have fun and enjoy yourself, you may need to slow down on the spending today, or at least put your funds toward something more constructive. At the same time, remember that what's in your bank account (or not) doesn't define you. You are the one that defines you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

A home or family related matter could get under your skin today and it's important that you voice what you're feeling, even if you would rather avoid any conflict. Meanwhile, you could receive some good news today that something you've been wishing for or wanting is finally coming through.