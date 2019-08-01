Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The day opens with the Moon still in communicative Gemini, while dreamy Mercury in Pisces teams up with innovative Uranus in Taurus in the early hours of the morning. Together, this combo makes for some creative and inspiring energy that we can harness for ideas, conversations and projects.

Later in the morning, the Gemini Moon squares off with Venus in Pisces, which could throw a hitch in how we connect and relate to others. Luckily, practical Saturn in Capricorn is around to help us with doing the work necessary to solve problems or set boundaries.

By the mid-afternoon, the Moon moves home to tenderhearted Cancer, putting us in the mood to seek out the things that nurture and feed us. By the evening, we might find ourselves feeling a bit moody and sensitive as the Cancer Moon squares off with wounded Chiron in Aries. Shortly afterward, the Cancer Moon teams up with independent Uranus in Taurus, which could help us with breaking free of a painful relationship or situation.

With the Cancer Moon teaming up with Mercury in compassionate Pisces by the late evening, we're called to seek out the people, conversations, books, etc. that offer us a healing salve.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your February 2020 Monthly Horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your circuits might be fried today, making it the perfect time to pull inward and focus on getting yourself grounded and centered. Reach out and lean on your loved ones if needed, as you don't have to soldier through anything alone. Be conservative with your time and energy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It may seem like something you're hoping or wishing for might not happen, perhaps due to a financial issue. However, know this challenge is a temporary one. A new approach is needed. With friendships and connections, go where you are loved. Don't force what's not meant to be.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might be seeking praise or applause that might never come. However, this is a reminder that the only person's validation you need right now is your own. When you believe in you and what you can do, you'll see just how much you can achieve. An opportunity is on the horizon.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You should start to see some progress today when it comes to making something you've been envisioning a real thing. Though if you want to succeed, you'll need to be confident in yourself and your truth. Don't let naysayers or doubt get in the way. Too, work on creating a viable plan.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

If something isn't coming together the way you want, don't force it and try not to sweat it. Hold your vision, but work on detaching from the outcome and allow things to take shape as they need to, in their own time. Sometimes a delay or a glitch could actually be a blessing in disguise.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

A professional relationship may be more of a headache than what it's worth. If it's been an ongoing issue, it's time to plan your exit. There are more opportunities out there. On a similar note, don't allow others to distract you or pull you off your path. Seek out those that inspire and uplift you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might have some big ideas that you'd like to execute today, but you can quickly overwhelm yourself and lose steam if you're not thinking about the long term or the back-end stuff. Take time and determine how and where your time is best spent. Patience and practice make perfect.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

If a romantic connection is on the rocks, speaking your truth about the matter could help to set things straight. However, if you're really not getting what you need here, know that there's more fish in the sea. Move on. In terms of your creative gifts, it's time to make a splash.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You may need to get very honest with yourself when it comes to a relationship or an intimate connection, as trying to ignore what you're feeling will only do you harm. While you don't like to acknowledge your deeper feelings, doing so will help you with fostering the intimacy you crave.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be running in circles today, trying to keep up with your schedule and trying to extend yourself to others. However, you may need to be realistic about what you can or cannot do when it comes to providing assistance to others. You don't always have to be the rescuer.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may need to watch your spending today. Some bookkeeping may be in order instead. Meanwhile in love, be mindful of letting anyone make you feel as though you aren't enough. You're more than enough. Spend time doing things that are self nourishing and embrace your worth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Others could be a drain on your energy today, especially if it's a matter concerning a family member or a roommate. While you shouldn't try to avoid the conflict, you should make sure that you do something today that helps you to let loose and enjoy yourself.