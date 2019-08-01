Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon is home in tenderhearted Cancer today, heightening our emotions, intuition, and need for comfort. With the Cancer Moon opposing expansive Jupiter in Capricorn in the late afternoon, we might have an overload of feels for better or worse, which suggests seeking out the people, places, and things that nourish us from the inside out.

By the evening, when the Moon in Cancer teams up with compassionate Neptune in Pisces, we're called to tune into our heart space, either by way of a kind act, spending time with loved ones, or channeling our energy into a creative or meditative practice.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your February 2020 Monthly Horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The demands of work and your private life may be overwhelming today. And while you can't necessarily run away from your obligations, you can take some time out to yourself to decompress and reconnect to your center. Too, lean on family or community for support.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have a lot of opinions today. Before you share them with others, think about whether what you're sharing will heal or hurt. While you shouldn't avoid speaking your truth, perhaps it could be said differently or at another time. You don't need to be right all the time.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're thinking about your finances today and although you might be itching to spend some cash, your goal is to think more about the long term. On a similar note, is it time to examine where you may be settling for too little in your professional life? Know your worth. Ask for more.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have a lot of people vying for your time and energy today. And though you often have no qualms about offering assistance to others, you're reminded to make sure that you give more to yourself for a change. Start with today. Do things that boost your mood and your spirit.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might not have a much energy as you'd like to get as many things as you'd like to get done today. Though try not to see that as a bad thing. Since timing is everything, a delay or pause could be just the thing that you need, especially for your wellbeing.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might not want to play with others today as you often like to fly solo. However, today pushes you to reach out to friends, ask for assistance, or collaborate with people that can elevate you in some way. No, you don't have to be a rescuer or fixer now. Be receptive to help.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're focused on your goals and ambitions today and as such, you might have some big things you're trying to accomplish. However, be mindful of spreading yourself too thin. Try to tackle some of the smaller things on your plate for now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might feel caught between wanting to do your own thing and wanting to socialize or keep up with others. However, you're pushed to go where your heart is at today, especially if it helps you to get out of your head for a bit and into your heart and body.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be getting offers for things, specifically when it comes to your job or making money. However, before you say 'yes', it's important to pause and see if your hear is really in it. Trust that if you turn down an opportunity, there will be more where that came from.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You don't mind doing things on your own or embracing your individuality, but today reminds you that you can do more with the power of partnership. Where can you be generous with others in terms of your time or encouragement? What you put out, returns to you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have lots you want to do and lots you want to give to others, but today asks you to consider how you can save a little for yourself. With time being money, in what ways can you better conserve or utilize both? Recognize that you don't always have to be the hero.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your calendar might be packed with people, parties, and other engagements now, but it seems you have a creative project or something else you'd like to do that allows you to focus on you and you alone. Simply put, make time for you. No need to follow the crowd.