Here's your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle's resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com.

The day may start out a bit somber as the Moon in tenderhearted Cancer opposes serious Saturn in Capricorn in the late AM. However, the energy quickly picks up toward the second half of the day with love planet Venus moving into feisty and fiery Aries by the late afternoon. With Venus in Aries, we tend to value passion, adventure, and a go-getter attitude when it comes to love and relationships, pleasure, and fulfillment.

By the early evening, the Moon moves to fun-loving and fiery Leo (and teams up with Venus in Aries). Under the Leo Moon, we should find ourselves in the mood to celebrate, fall in love, and show off the things that make us special. With the Leo Moon squaring off with unconventional Uranus in Taurus by late tonight, we could go over the top with our need to be different or a craving to shake things up. Still, this Moon-Uranus combo could bring a breakthrough or a stroke of creative genius.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your February 2020 Monthly Horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might be feeling a bit heavy today or bogged down with duties. Although you can't shirk off your responsibilities, know there's opportunities for fun and romance on the way to help lift your mood. Just try not to break the bank while you're out having fun.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might not be feeling as optimistic or as hopeful as you'd like today. And while there are things you may need to be realistic or practical about, recognize that things aren't as bleak as they might seem. Seek out the people and things that comfort, soothe, and inspire you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A financial matter could have you feeling a bit stressed or disappointed today, but know that the situation is only temporary. It's possible that you could find a solution to the issue, especially if you're open to taking a different approach. Meanwhile, reach out and connect with friends.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may need to exercise some boundaries with someone today. You're at a place where there are some wonderful opportunities headed your way, specifically where your goals and career are concerned, and you can't afford to have anyone distracting you or pulling you off your path.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It might feel like you're moving through mud during the first half of the day, but the vibe improves afterward. Seek out activities and experiences that make you feel like yourself again. Travel, adventure, and anything that gets your heart beating is a good look for you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your circuits might be a bit fried with all the people and events that have been on your radar as of late. Step back and take care of yourself by guarding your energy and enjoying some needed solitude.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You could be feeling some doubts as to whether you have what it takes to accomplish a goal, or make the kind of impression you want to make in your career. However, you're going to find that you have a lot more people rallying behind you today than you think.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

A vision or plan may not be coming together the way you want or getting things off the ground may seem daunting. However, when you commit to focusing on the small details and exercise some patience with yourself and the process, you can get far. Good things are coming.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might be in your feels this morning as it seems like something you want is still out of your reach. However, when you allow yourself to detach from the outcome and go with the flow, you'll see that getting what you want is closer than you think.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Partnership is where you'll find success, but you have to be open enough to others in order to establish the right connections. Recognize that vulnerability is a strength and can help you with getting the intimacy and tenderness you crave. Be honest about your deeper needs.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may have lots on your plate and lots on your mind but today, you're reminded that you don't have to always go it alone. You're encouraged to make the most of your relationships and connections. Socializing, networking, and teaming up with others will work well for you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might be wondering if you have what it takes to get to the places where you see your peers flourishing and the answer is that you do. However, it's important that you recognize your worth and be willing to work on honing your skills and your talents. Don't shortcut the process.