Here's your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle's resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com.

The Moon is in responsible and analytical Virgo, motivating us towards handling our tasks for the day and effective problem-solving. With the Virgo Moon teaming up with multiple planets in ambitious Capricorn, which includes expansive Jupiter, this could be a day for creating the opportunities that we seek as well as getting lots done.

Since Virgo is a sign associated with being of help or service to others, we're also encouraged to take time out and help someone in need, especially as the Virgo Moon opposes compassionate Neptune in Pisces in the afternoon. However, with this Moon-Neptune opposition we may need to be careful of letting our boundaries down or trying to make important decisions. The best way to use this Moon-Neptune energy is towards anything creative or healing.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may need to block out the unnecessary distractions today so you can hunker down and stay focused. Working alone or might bring you the peace of mind you need. On the flip side, where can you be a source of support for others? With decision-making, use your intuition.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may need to reexamine if you still identify with a certain group of people or circle of friends today, especially if it's not supporting who you are and the person you're striving to become. Don't trade your truth or authenticity to please others. True friends accept you as you are.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Home and family take center stage for you today as you focus on your finances and security. If debt has been an issue, you might be able to find a viable solution in terms of paying it down or doing more with less. Don't get discouraged though as good things are on the way.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Connections and conversations are still favored today, so don't shy away from initiating a conversation, speaking what you want into existence, or getting curious about the world around you. Talking to your partner or someone close to you could bring you valuable insight.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You may feel the need to spend your dollars today but you may need to be wise about how much you spend and what you're spending it on. Now's the time to be more mindful about where your cash is going. On a similar note, when it comes to any financial contracts or agreements, pay close attention.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Sometimes the best way to get the support that you need is to spell it out for folks, letting them know what you need and how. In romance, authenticity wins the day. Too, don't feel bad if you need to take a time out and focus on yourself for a change. Others will just have to understand.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might have lots to do, but there's no need for you to try and be the hero. In other words, don't push yourself toward a burnout. If you find yourself feeling a bit tender today, your family (bio or chosen) could provide you with the support you need. Take care of your emotional health.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Is there someone in your circle that may be a bit demanding today? Know that you don't have to give into any drama that they may be trying to stir up. Too, if you want to have some peace of mind, you may need to be mindful about who and what gets your attention. Find bliss.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You've got your eyes on the prize today and it's easy to get sucked into a black hole of busyness or feel like you're being unproductive if you're not careful with how you manage your time. Take a break if you need to regroup and get centered. Yes, Sagittarius, stability and success can be yours.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You may be feeling extra opinionated today and while you shouldn't hold back on speaking your truth, you might find that not everything warrants a comment today. Overall, focus on the things that uplift and affirm you. Too, how can you uplift and affirm others? Exercise grace.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

A financial matter could call for your attention today, so try not to avoid or gloss over it. At best, this could be a good time to make sure your books are in order. You might catch an important detail that could help you with saving money. In matters of the heart, be discerning with your affections.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

On a deeper note, it may be time to have a heartfelt conversation with someone you're close to. If there's been a disconnect between you, there's a good chance you can smooth things out. But try not to let things slide for the sake of being "nice". Being nice won't change things.