Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon finishes out her stay in happy-go-lucky Sagittarius. Though with the Moon being Void-Of-Course (aka the period of time when the Moon is transitioning between signs) for most of the day, the day is best spent tying up loose ends and handling unfinished business or taking it easy and resting. The VOC Moon shouldn't be used for starting anything new or initiating activities or projects that we want to continue or grow.

By late tonight, the Moon enters hardworking Capricorn, putting us in the mood to work on our goals and motivating us to take a no-nonsense approach towards self-sufficiency and getting things done.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your January 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're in the mood for an escape today and with all the work that you've been putting in as of late, you deserve it. Seek out ways that you can feed your spirit and bring a little adventure to your life. Don't worry, there will be time for work later. For now, find some inspiration.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're craving some intimacy and intensity now, so things may not be as light and breezy for the time being. But that's a good thing as your cravings or desires can help you get clear about what you really want so you can get it. A fresh approach might be needed though. Be open.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Partnerships and collaborations are the vibe for today and if you can pair up with people that compliment you in some way, success can be yours. Too, where can you be more giving or helpful to someone you care about? Seek out ways you can nurture your most important connections.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're in the mood to handle your biz and check off your to-do list today. Make sure one of the things on your list is some much needed self-care. In order for you to be able to give to others, you need to be able to give to yourself first. Don't be shy about asking for help either.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Fun and romance are on the bill for today. Look at ways that you can fill your cup by investing some time in things that make you laugh or fill you with joy. The more you put into you and your passions, the more attractive you become to others. Make your well-being a priority.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Home is where your heart is today and you're at your best when spending time with family or getting some things done around the house. Too, you're also in need of some emotional nourishment, so make sure you engage in activities that feed your soul. Creativity is an outlet.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

As one of the social butterflies of the zodiac, you're in your element today when you make time to connect with people and feed your curiosity. You never know where the conversations you have might lead you, so keep the channels open. Later, it'll be time for some rest and recovery.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're focused on your money today, making it a good time to handle any accounting duties that you've been putting off. At the same time, you're reminded to embrace how worthy and valuable you are and to not let anyone else tell you different. Focus on what you want, not what you don't.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The spotlight is on you and what you're feeling today and you're encouraged to seek out things that boost your spirits and keep them high. If you're feeling a bit moody though, that's OK too, just make sure to be patient with yourself. Put your energy towards the things that are really important.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling a bit slow and sluggish today, which is a good indication that you need some rest. As much as you'd like to work, recognize that giving your body time to recharge is also a good use of your time. You'll be busy again soon enough, but you'll be feeling good too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

This is the perfect day to get together with your friends and love up on each other. When you're with your tribe or your community, you're at your best. Too, seek out ways that you can give back to those around you as the reward will be double. You are an inspiration to others.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're focused on your career today, but be mindful of pushing yourself too hard. For now, try and focus on the progress you've made and take time to celebrate it, no matter how small. Each step you take adds up to the bigger picture. People are watching you and they like what they see.