Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It's all about the work, work, work today with the Moon in ambitious Capricorn. In the early morning, the Capricorn Moon teams up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus, giving us some motivation to leave the past behind and approach a goal or project with innovation and originality. With Aquarius season underway, innovative, and outside-the-box thinking is favored now.

By the mid-afternoon, the Sun in community-focused Aquarius teams up with wounded Chiron in Aries, encouraging us to give back to those that need, to speak up and rally together in the face of injustice, and to call on our friends for backup or support. With the Capricorn Moon teaming up with sweet Venus in compassionate Pisces by later this evening, the focus is on how much we can accomplish when we consider the needs of others and do our part to bring more love and healing to the world.

Later tonight, the Moon teams up with bountiful Jupiter in Capricorn, which again reminds of the importance of goodwill and generosity. By keeping the goodwill going, we receive abundance and good fortune too.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your January 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

There's strength in numbers now and when it comes to accomplishing some of your biggest goals, you do best when you call on the support of your gang or offer some support in return. There are people watching out for you even if you aren't totally aware of it. In what ways can you be a blessing?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Something you've been hoping or wishing for is beginning to materialize but you'll need to trust that it's happening. The best way to build your trust in what's unfolding for you is by working to trust yourself. By following your heart, you keep the promises you made to yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There's something or someone that you've been holding on to and today the cosmos pushes you to free yourself and let the past go. Know that by releasing what you don't want or what's no longer working, you can create space for something much better. Have hope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today, you're called to be extra selective with your time, energy, and resources as not everyone belongs in your circle. Your job is to connect with like-minded people whose work or talents match yours, as this will help you with getting a plan or vision off the ground. Level up.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You can make some major progress with your professional life today if you're willing to be open to learning something new or taking a new approach. Recognize that the smartest people are often willing to admit what they don't know and are willing to learn. Commit to your craft.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Today, you're reminded to focus on loving all of you, not just the parts that are polished or acceptable. By daring to love yourself fully and completely, you open the door for others to love you fully and completely. Meanwhile, your creative talents could bring an opportunity.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might be in the mood to nurture and support others but make sure you take time to nurture yourself, too. On a different note, when it comes to aligning with your purpose, it's time for you to seek out what makes you happy instead of seeking validation from others. You're the star.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Conversations and connections with others today could open you and your mind up to something different, so try not to be closed off to a different point of view. Creatively, you're on fire now and an idea that you have could be turned into gold. Be patient with yourself and the process.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You could be turning over a new leaf financially, which should help you with feeling more confident in a goal that you're trying to reach (perhaps like getting a new home or apartment). On a separate note, it's time to zero in and give your time solely to things that are worth it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be feeling more confident in yourself than you have in a while. Take this as a good sign because it means that you can achieve whatever you set your heart on now. As long as you believe in you, you can't lose. The power of your charm and wit will help you to get far.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may not have the get-up-and-go you're used to, but take this need for rest and solitude as it comes. Meanwhile, when it comes to a financial matter you've been dealing with, things can go in your favor. Just make sure you focus on what you want and not what you don't.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It's time for you to branch out and start meeting new people, as the people you come in contact with now could be folks that could help you with achieving your goals in some way. Your charm and allure are on ten now, helping you to make the connections you need. Work your magic.