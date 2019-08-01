Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

There may be a few surprises and some general weirdness today as the Sun in unconventional Aquarius squares off with unconventional Uranus in Taurus in the early a.m. Together, this planetary combo pushes us to break free of limitations, monotony, and in some cases - the rules. Though while this cosmic energy can help us with making an important breakthrough, we may also need to be mindful of being reckless or pursuing things simply because of the shock value. At the same time, this Sun-Uranus combination could also make for some very eye-opening or strange encounters.

With the Moon still in hardworking Capricorn for most of the day, teaming up with serious Saturn and powerful Pluto, we're focused on our goals and handling unfinished business as tomorrow's New Moon in Aquarius approaches. And with creative Venus in Pisces teaming up with the Moon in Capricorn near the start of the day, we're encouraged to invest our time, energy, and resources into the things that we really love.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You could feel like an odd-duck or an outsider today, but it's possible that it's time for you to separate from a group or circle of people that you've outgrown or no longer identify with. For now, seek out connections with those that touch your soul. The right support will help you succeed.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might be ready to make an exit when it comes to your current job or career path. If things have become too stagnant or unfulfilling, it's time to make some changes. A strategic plan of action can help you with moving towards your goals. You have the power to make your wishes come true.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might have a breakthrough or an a-ha moment today that helps you to move past your fears and go after your dreams. On the flip side, be mindful of taking an unnecessary risk. Now's the time when you're called to use both your head and your heart. You know what to do.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might need to step outside of your comfort zone today and connect with new people. Though it will be helpful if you're intentional about the kind of people that you want to meet as you won't be in alignment with everyone. Try not to take someone else's strange behavior personally.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Today you're reminded not to let the naysayers or detractors diminish you or your work. Know that you're here to be a trendsetter and shake things up. Though at the same time, you can allow your work to speak for itself. Overall, it may be time for a purge of sorts when it comes to unsupportive people.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might feel like abandoning a project today if it's something that your heart isn't in. On another note, you could find the inspiration or breakthrough you need to breathe new life into a project. Meanwhile, when it comes to love and romance, you could see some rewards now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

A love connection might reach a breaking point today but trust that the cosmos is helping to free you up so you can receive something much better. If single, you could have a realization about something you need to change if you want love. Take time out to nourish and love up on yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You often go to great lengths for those that you love, but today you're asked to take a big step back and focus on your own joy and wellbeing for a change. When it comes to relationships with others, be mindful of forcing what's not meant to be. Go where you are loved.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You could have a light bulb moment today, which could help you with jump-starting a project or finding inspiration for one. Try not to be shy about sharing your ideas, no matter how unconventional they might be. Meanwhile, when it comes to your finances, things begin to improve.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might need to beware the urge of making an impulse buy today. Though in other news, you do your best today when you allow yourself to take a creative risk. Know that being your genuine and authentic self is what you need to do most now. Seek out the things that keep you inspired.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be feeling unsettled or anxious today, but when you take time out to rest and regroup, you should be able to find your calm. At the same time, you're being asked to let go a familiar way of doing things in exchange for a better you. You are worthy and deserving.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

A piece of information could come to light now that may seem a bit shocking or surprising, but know that it's there to help you with redirecting your energy. On a different note, your popularity is soaring now, so get out and mingle. Spending time with friends is exactly what you need.