Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Today is a day where we're called to work our magic and make a few wishes. Thanks to the Moon and Venus being in magical Pisces and the Pisces Moon syncing up with lucky Jupiter in Capricorn, it's possible that they'll come true.

However, we should also exercise some practicality and good judgement today, as love planet Venus meets up with hazy Neptune in Pisces in the late afternoon. While this combination can be an incredibly romantic, creative, and compassionate pairing, Venus-Neptune aspects like this can also make us susceptible to fraud or deception, escapism, and a loss of boundaries. The best way to channel this energy is to use it for creative inspiration, to volunteer or give back to a good cause, or to spend time with those that we love. Venus-Neptune can help us with finding the peace, beauty, or the enchantment we may be missing.

By the evening, when the Pisces Moon teams up with Jupiter in Capricorn, there are lots of good vibes and good fortune to go around. If we believe it, then we'll see it.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your January 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might not have much energy today, but taking time to slow down and recharge isn't just necessary, it also helps you to tune out the distractions so you can focus on attracting the things you really want. You attract good things best when your spirits are high and you're feeling good.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You get by with the support of your friends today, so reach out and let your peeps know what you need. Lend a helping hand where it's needed but be mindful of trying to rescue or save folks. Meanwhile, your hopes and wishes can come true if you take a leap of faith.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You have a shot at making some big moves in your career and it's all because folks are loving you and the magic that you're making. As such, don't let impostor syndrome trick you into playing yourself small or letting an opportunity slip by. As long as you maintain your integrity you're good.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're in the mood to travel, escape, and do things that feed and inspire your soul, and today encourages you to do just that. If there was ever a time to have faith that everything will work out, today is it, as there's a good chance it will. Just talk to a trusted person to make sure you're not being too idealistic.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're focused on your finances today and if you've been worried about money, there's a good chance you could receive a blessing or a ray of hope around the matter today. However, be careful of signing off on loans or linking your funds (or your heart) to anything that seems shaky or too good to be true.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Partnerships and collaborations could bring you some opportunity and success today as people want to connect with you either in business or your love life. Though when it comes to new relationships, just make sure they're people that can be trusted and don't need you to fix or save them.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You want to be productive and in alignment with your calling, but if your current job isn't offering you that, the cosmos gives you the green light to go after what will. Meanwhile, when it comes to your health and wellbeing, take time to nourish yourself. Try not to overindulge on what's not good for you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Love and romance are in the air today and if you're looking to meet someone special, this could be quite an enchanting day. However, try not to get so caught up in the magic, you can't see who this person really is. If attached, rekindle the spark with bae. Also, your creative genius is unmatched now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Time to draw inward and focus on your interior life for a bit, Sagittarius. How are you feeling? How's the fam? How's your living space looking? If it's been a while since you've given some attention to these areas, today is the perfect day. Just try not to dwell too hard on the past.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

There's this saying that goes something like, "energy goes where your attention flows" and today this couldn't be more true, as you're encouraged to keep your thoughts on as many good things as possible. Seek out ways you can bring more beauty, pleasure, and gratitude into your words and thoughts.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It's all about the cash money for you today and it's possible that you could receive an opportunity to make more money or improve your finances if you can recognize how much you're worth. Just make sure the opportunity is on the up and up. Too, watch your spending and try not to overdo it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

If it's been a while since you've felt like your charming and alluring self, but today could give you the boost you need. This could be a good time for updating your look or treating yourself to something that makes you feel good inside and out. See the beauty in your reflection and others will see it too.