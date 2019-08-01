Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon remains in dreamy Pisces, pushing us to slow down, reflect, and engage in activities that soothe and feed the spirit. Though this may be hard to do during the first half of the morning as the Pisces Moon squares off with adventurous Mars in Sagittarius and Mars in Sagittarius goes on to square off with hazy Neptune in Pisces.

The result of this chaotic cosmic energy could have us feeling restless, confused, and pulled into too many directions. The best way to handle this energy is to take some time to chill out or call on the multiple planets currently in Capricorn to help us with staying calm and focused. That said, this mash-up of planets between Pisces and Sagittarius can stoke up our imagination and an eagerness to do good in the world. We just need to make sure we don't get too carried away.

With the Pisces Moon teaming up with Venus in Pisces, the day could bring a few sweet spots for love and relationships.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your January 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might have some big plans that you'd like to take on, but you might not be seeing things as clearly as you need to in order to execute those plans effectively. For now, take your time and work on approaching things from a more practical place. Dreams can come true with patience.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may need to pull back from the crowd today and be a bit more conservative with your time and resources. While you often have no problem with being a rock for friends, today asks that you only make time for those that can be a rock for you. Meanwhile, a wish is about to come true.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You and someone that you report to at work may not be on the same page today. And it's possible that this person could have you questioning yourself when it comes to your job or reputation. Don't let them get under your skin. You don't need to look outside of yourself for validation.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might have a lot on your plate today and what could seem like a good idea at first might end up becoming more than you can handle later. While you don't need to put off your responsibilities, enlisting some help from others could help you make the day more manageable.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

A charming stranger could have you feeling butterflies now, but is this person all that they seem to be? When it comes to your romantic life, you may need to pump the brakes a bit and use your powers of discernment. In terms of your creative talents, don't allow others to undersell you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Demands at home or an issue with a family member could have you feeling a bit frazzled today. Although you may need to address the issue head on, it's important that you take some time out to do something for yourself today that brings you some joy. Spending time with a loved one could help.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might feel like you're all over the place today between the errands, meetings, and pending things on your to-do list. Be mindful of spreading yourself too thin today. If something needs to be put off for another day, that's OK. Take time to regroup and ground yourself for less stress.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might have the itch to spend some money today, but you may end up spending more than you'd like or can afford. Before you let the need for instant gratification mess with your funds, take some time to think about if what you want is something you really need. Looking for fun? Get creative.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You usually pride yourself on being independent, but today reminds you that you need others too. On a different note, a home or family-related issue could be demanding a lot from you now, but it's important that you maintain some boundaries when it comes to your money or time.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might not have a whole lot of energy today for all the things that are piling up on your social calendar. While you may want to attend the meetings, events, etc. that you've signed up for or have been invited to, it's important that you listen to your body now. Don't push if you don't have to.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be at odds with someone in your circle today, or social media could be the thing that upsets you. Either way, you may need to pull back and focus on things that are more important to you now, rather than let others get under your skin. Take some quiet time to yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're feeling a bit more competitive these days when it comes to your professional life, yet at the same time you may be trying hard to keep the peace and not step on any toes. Don't focus too much on trying to please others. Keep your eyes on your goals and focus on pleasing yourself.