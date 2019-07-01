We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for July 1, 2019.

The Moon remains in chatty and curious Gemini today, putting us in the mood to connect with others, learn something new, and laugh a bit while we're at it. And with a game-changing Solar Eclipse in Cancer arriving on July 2, we could all use some lighthearted fun that only a Gemini Moon can bring.

By the late afternoon, the Gemini Moon teams up with charming Venus in Gemini, which could be a boon for relationships (romantic and otherwise) and financial matters. Though with Mercury, the planetary ruler of Gemini) about to go retrograde soon (July 7), now's not the time for making any agreements or transactions that we're not one hundred percent clear on.

The big news of the day, however, marks ambitious Mars move from nurturing and protective Cancer to bold and fiery Leo later this evening. With Mars in Leo, we're called to be confident and creative when it comes to moving past obstacles and making things happen.

By late tonight, the Moon shifts into Cancer, heightening our emotions and our intuition.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your July 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You've got the gift of gab today, giving you the power to speak what you want into existence as well as the uncanny ability to be in the right place at the right time. As a result, you could receive some good news or line up your next project. Your creative energy is unmatched now.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're focused on your money today and there's a chance that a job opportunity or some extra cash could come your way. Maximizing your connections with others is the key to getting what you need now, so reach out and spark a conversation. Decluttering your space can be helpful.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today is a day that's made for self-care and pampering. On the same token know that when you honor your worth others have no choice but to do the same. Meanwhile, you have just the right combination of charm and wit to get what you want now. Speak with confidence.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The first half of the day calls for you to rest up and refill your tank as the next few days will be quite busy. At the same time, you're called to get clear on what you want while honoring how much work it will take to get it. Don't worry though, as the work you put in now will pay off.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You may need to lean on your friends for support today. Though if you've been wondering when you'd be getting your mojo back, today brings you the shot of adrenaline you've been needing. While it's not quite full speed ahead just yet, you get what you need when you need it.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your career and ambitions are in the spotlight today and you could receive some sort of kudos or recognition for a job well done. At the same time, when it comes to your work, you might find that you need to pace yourself now. If anything, look to your community for support.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might find yourself feeling more optimistic today than you have in a while, which is a good thing as you'll be able to see just how many blessings and options you have available to you now. Whatever vision that you might have for the future can come true. Lean into your power.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Financially you may get a boost today or at the very least, find a viable option when it comes to paying off a debt. Overall, things are looking up for you and you're reminded of the good things that happen when you believe they are possible. Career-wise it's time to boss up.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

A partnership or collaboration is where you'll find your source of good fortune today, so look to ways that you can team up with others that possess skills or talents that compliment your own. In matters of the heart, things could get a bit intense. Don't veer away from your truth.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're moved to help or be of service to others today, and while doing your part for the greater good is noble, take care not to neglect what you need as well. With your magnetism on the rise, it will be hard for others to not want to be in your company. Guard your energy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Love and romance are on the menu today as you could meet someone that practically sweeps you off of your feet. Of course, the secret to getting what you want in love means celebrating the things that make you special. On a different note, a relationship may call for better boundaries.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Home and family offer you a source of reprieve today, so make time to connect with the people you love. On a similar note, if home hasn't been feeling like home, this is also a good day for taking on a redecorating or organization project. Be proactive about your peace of mind.