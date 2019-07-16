We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for July 16, 2019.

The biggest event of the day is the Lunar Eclipse/Full Moon in pragmatic and ambitious Capricorn, which is taking place at 5:38 p.m. EST. Since full moons usually mark a time of completion and endings and eclipses trigger game-changing life events, we can look this eclipse as a time when we're called to step up, grow up, or boss up in terms of Capricorn related themes. Those themes include financial security, career goals, and commitments.

The day opens with the Capricorn Moon teaming up with serious Saturn in Capricorn and dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which helps to set the stage for us to release what's no longer working in our lives in exchange for something more promising. With the Capricorn Moon also teaming up with transformative Pluto in Capricorn by the mid-afternoon, we should also find the determination we need to let go and move forward.

Overall, today promises for an emotionally intense time. Though with Capricorn in the mix, the only way out of it right now is to go through it.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your July 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're getting closer to achieving a goal and today could bring a major step up or accomplishment in some way. At the same time, you're also being pushed to be more accountable to yourself when it comes to pursuing a goal or dream. Everything you need is already within you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You tend to have some strong convictions about the world and the way it works, but today you're being pushed to challenge and rethink what you think you know. The key to growth and success means being open to what you don't know while recognizing that you still have lots to learn.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Some difficult feelings could come bubbling up to the surface today, especially around something that you may have thought was long gone and buried. But recognize that whatever is coming up is giving you the chance to address or heal from it once and for all. You are loved.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today may call for you to put someone in their place if they've been consistently overstepping your boundaries. Don't let a fear of loneliness or rejection keep you stuck in an unbalanced relationship. On the flip side, you don't need to fly solo. Be upfront about the support you need.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You've got lots on your plate now which could easily overwhelm you if you're not strategic with how you use your energy. If you do feel overwhelmed, take it as a cue to pay more attention to your well-being. Let folks know if you need a break. You don't need to play the hero.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

It's time for you to get honest with yourself about a romantic situation and if you're involved with someone, it could be time for you to get honest with them too. Whether this honesty could make or break the situation isn't the question. Being authentic despite the outcome is the goal.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

This could be an emotionally intense time for you today as something comes to a head regarding a home or family related matter. While things could feel unsettling now, know that you're being pushed to form new ways of handling, acknowledging, and experiencing your feelings.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Know that when you speak your truth you can move mountains now. And speaking your truth could mean clearing the air with someone and getting something off your mind. If you want change, you need to speak it into existence. On another note, guard your mental energy.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

A financial goal calls for a practical plan as well as a change in attitude in how you see and manage money. If you've already been working to make changes, you could see the results of your work now. Though know that what you have or don't have doesn't determine your worth.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're evolving at a rapid pace now and this personal evolution requires that you shed the outworn image of yourself, the image that's been built on self-doubt and insecurity. It's time for you to recognize your true power and doing so requires that you be true to you warts and all.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

If you've been feeling low energy, it's a good day for taking a time out to care for your well-being. On a similar note, this could be the perfect time to recommit to a spiritual practice or seek out therapy as you could need the emotional nourishment. Don't ignore your needs.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You may need to let go of a friendship or a community that you used to identify with, especially if the connection has been stifling you in some way. At the same time, try to see your individuality as an asset now as you're called to break away from the crowd and blaze your own trail.