We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for July 18, 2019.

The Moon remains in unconventional and unpredictable Aquarius, putting the focus on a new start and a fresh approach. Though the day starts out with quite a bang as the Aquarius Moon opposes Mars in bold Leo. While this kind of cosmic combo can trigger arguments, on a more positive note, this combination can be good for anything that requires some courage or determination on our behalf.

By the late morning, we might find ourselves feeling much lighter than we have in recent days as the Moon teams up with happy-go-lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius. Later in the afternoon, the vibe continues to mellow out as love planet Venus in tenderhearted Cancer meets up with Neptune in compassionate Pisces, which pushes us to connect with those that emotionally nourish us as well as seek out experiences and activities that feed the soul.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your July 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling a bit restless today but that's because your spirit is in need of some nourishment. Call up a few friends and set up a play date or seek out other ways that you can indulge in some playtime. Your family could be a valuable resource now, connect with them.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're focused on your goals and ambitions and the way towards fulfilling them now lies in your ability to trust your instincts. Let the fire in your belly motivate you to step outside of your comfort zone. On another note, the right conversation could lead to an opportunity.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be in an argumentative mood today but before you say anything, you might want to consider if what you have to say can help or hinder the situation. Remember, you don't always have to be right. On a different note, a job offer or financial boost could come through.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A financial matter could have you feeling stressed today though solving the problem may mean drawing boundaries with someone when it comes to your cash. On a similar note, you may need to find the courage to ask for more money. Have faith in yourself. You've got this.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

There might be a tug-of-war between you and someone close to you today and as such, you're encouraged to go easy on them. Taking a compassionate and understanding approach works best for your relationships now. Still, be mindful of those that zap your energy.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have lots on your plate now with very little energy to complete it all. The best way to approach the day may mean that you need to pace yourself and take things slowly. If possible, look to your friends or community for assistance. Be intentional with your energy.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're in the mood for some fun today and you should oblige the craving as it will do your spirits good. On a creative level, your inspiration is high, making the now the perfect time to kick start a creative project or follow through on an idea. Take the spotlight.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling like a homebody today, which is a good thing, as you could use the time to regroup and nourish yourself. Family could be a source of support for you now, so don't hesitate to call on them. In terms of your finances, you could receive a boost or an opportunity.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You've got a busy day ahead, but you've got the energy and the smarts to keep up. When it comes to getting your message or your ideas across, know that people are all ears. Make sure you're speaking what you want into existence. Believe in you and others will do the same.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You have your eye on your wallet today and it's possible that a financial matter that you've been worried about could be resolved for the better or you could manifest the perfect opportunity. As long as you believe in and honor your worth you can get what you want. Keep the faith.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's all about you and how you're feeling today so pay attention to what you feel. If you could use a pick-me-up, look to your friends or your community as the people around you can uplift you. On a different note, when it comes to something you're planning, remain confident.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find it hard to get up and go today and that's because you need a timeout. Even if you can't take the day off, try to keep your schedule light and set aside some time to rest. In terms of your professional life, your instincts are spot on. Trust yourself and win.

