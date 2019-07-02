We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for July 2, 2019.

It's an intense kind of day thanks to a game-changing Solar Eclipse in Cancer taking place today at 3:16PM. Since this eclipse is also a New Moon, we can expect it to usher in swift changes that center on new opportunities and the beginning of a new chapter in our lives. However, as it goes, because of the wild card like energy that eclipses often carry, today (and the next few days afterward) could feel emotionally and physically unsettling, especially with the eclipse in emotional Cancer.

However, with the Cancer Moon teaming up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus at the start of the day, we should feel the pull towards something fresh and innovative. Between this Moon-Uranus combination and the solar eclipse, we're called to break free of the places we're we've become too comfortable or complacent out of a fear of losing our security. This cosmic combination encourages us to move into a new direction that is both more secure and emotionally fulfilling.

Of course, with the tension in the air now, it may be hard to keep calm and carry on. Luckily, any time the Moon is in tenderhearted and nurturing Cancer, it's a good time for giving and receiving the nurturing needed.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your July 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might find yourself deep in your feels today but this may be your cue to reach out to those you love. In other words, don't neglect the power of your community. It's OK to need others and lean on them from time to time. When it comes to your emotional nourishment, make it a priority.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

For now, when it comes to communication, your goal is not to be the loudest in the room or even the one with all of the answers. Your goal is to simply be heard. Whether you choose to be heard via a podcast, blog post, speaking engagement, or published article — make your words count.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's time for some changes where your finances are concerned. As such, you could manifest an impressive job opportunity or find yourself focused on paying off your debts faster. Improving your money habits can help you improve your financial security too. Overall, make sure you know your worth.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You've got the eye of the tiger today, putting you ahead of the rest. As long as you believe in your own power, there will be very little that gets in your way. Take advantage of the path that's opening up in front of you. A new look to match your new attitude could work wonders. Step into the spotlight.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

If you find yourself feeling a need to withdraw today, try and pay attention to that feeling. You're in need of some quiet time with yourself so you can replenish your emotional and spiritual well. At the same time, you're also being called to release the past and to heal your wounds. Take care of you.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You've got the kind of clout now that others only wish they had, which means that when it comes to getting something you've been hoping and wishing for off of the ground, you should be able to find the help and resources you need. Don't be afraid to call in some favors. You've earned them.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It's time to make some big money moves when it comes to your career. You'll find that people are more than eager to work with you or reward you for the stellar work you've put in. At the same time, try not to worry too much about what others think of you. What matters is what you think of you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

There's this saying that goes something like "scared money don't make money". Basically, it means that if you don't take a risk on something you want, you'll never know the pleasure of having it. Today, you're called to take a risk. You might just be pleasantly surprised at what awaits you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Intimacy and vulnerability may sound like scary concepts to a freedom-loving sign like you but remember Sagittarius, you are not an island. In fact, you're about to learn a valuable lesson or two on the power of a deeply shared bond with another. Financially, it's time for a new direction.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Teamwork and collaboration is where it's at for you as joining forces with others can help you to become a force to be reckoned with in your own right. A business venture could be offered to you that could pay off down the road. Meanwhile in love, things are beginning to get serious.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It's time to turn over a new leaf where your well-being and everyday life are concerned. You might consider setting an earlier bedtime for yourself or finding a fitness regimen that works for you. In terms of your professional life, it's time to set a healthier work-life balance.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

What brings you joy, Pisces? If it's been a minute since you truly experienced some, you'll get the green light to dive right in. If you're having trouble figuring out what to dive into, try to see yourself as a kid again and approach the world with kid-like curiosity and fearlessness. You'll find your way.