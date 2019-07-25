We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for July 25, 2019.

The day gets off with a bang thanks to the Taurus Moon teaming up with unpredictable Uranus in Taurus and passionate Mars in Leo teaming up with happy-go-lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius. If we're to accomplish anything today, especially during the first half, we're called to take an innovative and determined approach.

Although the stable Taurus Moon will square off with Mars in Leo by the late morning, we can still seize the day by taking a steady yet creative approach to getting the job done. We'll just need to look to the Taurus Moon to help us with keeping calm and grounded when things get too challenging or aggravating.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your July 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Financial stability is on your mind now, making it the perfect time to go after a job opportunity or to make your case for a pay raise. No matter what you decide to do, you get what you want when you honor your worth and define success for yourself. Don't sell yourself short.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's all about you and your needs today, which may call for you to ramp up your self-care. Seek out ways can you can better care for your emotional and physical well-being. One way may require that you vocalize what you need (or don't) to others. Communication is key.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might feel pulled between feelings restless or tired today, no in between. Either way, you might need to guard your energy and look to ways that you can pamper yourself. Some alone time could help you tune out the noise and focus on the things that really matter to you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might find that some of the groups that you used to identify with is beginning to stifle your freedom. As such, you're being pushed to branch out and claim your independence. It's time to define and live by your own set of values, doing so might separate you from the pack.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're a trendsetter. This is the message for you to keep in mind today when it comes to your goals and career. At the same time, you may need to reexamine what your goals are and what you're willing to put your time and effort into. It's OK if you need to turn something down.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You've got big ideas and big plans today and as such, you're reminded of how talented and unique you are. Though now's the time for working behind the scenes to develop those ideas and work the kinks out. On another note, it's time to challenge something you used to believe.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may be called to have a discussion with your partner or someone close to you regarding a financial matter. A new approach may be called for if you want to get what you want. On a separate note, your professional life could get a boost today when you trust your instincts.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You'll find that you're able to achieve success by way of the people in your corner. Try not to close yourself off to the feedback or insight that you might receive today. Overall, the conversations you have today could inspire you towards greatness. Keep your eyes and ears open.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

When it comes to the work that's currently on your plate, are they worth the time and energy that you're investing in them? This might be the biggest question for you to answer today as something's got to go. On a similar note, where can you stand to shake up your routines?

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You may need to have an honest conversation with a romantic partner or potential one. See this conversation as an opportunity to break away from unhealthy relationship patterns as being your authentic self can pave the way for authenticity with this person. Be receptive.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may need to cocoon yourself away today as others could get on your nerves or rub you the wrong way. At the same time, if you find that there's something you've been holding on to emotionally, today could provide you with the catharsis that you need. Let it go.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might be spinning your wheels today and overthinking or obsessing over something that you may or may not be able to control. A new approach or perspective is needed, but it will only come if you take a step back from the situation and let it breathe. Make time for fun.