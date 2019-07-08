We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for July 8, 2019.

The Moon is in partnership-oriented Libra today, putting the focus on relationships as well as bringing harmony and balance to our lives. Though with Venus (the planetary ruler of Libra) currently in tenderhearted Cancer, we're called to take an intuitive and sensitive approach towards getting what we want and connecting with others.

The day opens with Venus in Cancer squaring off with wounded Chiron in Aries followed by the Libra Moon opposing Chiron in the afternoon, as well as a square-off between the Moon and Venus. This is the kind of cosmic combination that could open up some wounds around our self-worth, relating to others, and reciprocity.

But with the Libra Moon teaming up with Mars and Mercury (retrograde) in confident Leo later in the morning, we're pushed to be confident in speaking up for what we want while believing in our own ability to get it. In some cases, we may need to draw boundaries with those that fail to appreciate us while the rest of us may need to avoid letting pride get in the way.

By the evening, Mercury joins forces with Mars in Leo which could provide for some serious creative inspiration and heart-led conversations. Still, with Mercury retrograde, we'll need to be mindful of making impulsive decisions or getting sucked into unnecessary drama.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your July 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might be seeking some emotional love and support from your partner or someone close to you, which could have you feeling ignored today. Try not to take things too personal as their actions (or lack thereof) may not be about you. Seek out ways to make yourself smile.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It could be easy to run yourself in circles today, especially if you've overextended yourself for the sake of helping others. The best thing that you can do for your well-being is to take some time out to regroup and get centered. Some boundaries may be in order now. Draw inward.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might be feeling like a bit of an odd-duck-out today, but it's not only important for you to celebrate the things that make you special, it's also important to honor your values, even if those values differ from those of others. Let your ideas and creativity shine. You're a star.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A family or personal matter could be weighing on you today, having you questioning your worth and abilities. It's important that you don't allow others judgments of you determine who you are or your worth. Remember, you're the only one that can do that. Own your power.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might not be seeing something or someone as clearly as you should today, which means this isn't the best time for making important decisions. If you need clarity, it's best to either be upfront and ask for the clarification you're seeking or to call on your critical thinking skills.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You often love to help others but today, you're called to let others know what you need so they can help you. At the same time, be mindful of placing too much of your value on how much you do for others. It's OK to take a step back and chill. It's best to be conservative with your energy.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

When it comes to your goals and ambitions take care that you're not going after someone else's version of success. You may need to step back and reevaluate the direction that you're headed in so you can make adjustments accordingly. Honor your needs and values.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your energy levels aren't as high as you're used to right now, making it the perfect time for scaling back on any plans or big ideas that you might have. If anything, today calls for you to work on fine-tuning your plans as opposed to forging ahead with them. You have time.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

A friendship or an intimate relationship could be demanding more of you than you can afford to give now. As such, you may need to reassess your beliefs about this current connection and whether you should continue investing in it. Don't let hope keep you from seeing the facts.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

A professional relationship could leave a lot to be desired today, but you may need to dig down deep and stand firm in your power if you want to keep this relationship from weighing you down. This could be a signal that it's time to part ways and go in a different direction. Clear the air.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might have a lot on your plate today which could be overwhelming, though the solution to the problem may require focusing on one thing at a time, speaking up and asking for help, or a combination of these two things. Don't let an old way of doing things hold you back.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

A romantic connection could get under your skin now, but before you allow yourself to fall for this person too fast, take some time to evaluate if they're actually a good match for you. In terms of your creative talents, don't undersell yourself. A little effort will go a long way.