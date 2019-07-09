We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for July 9, 2019.

It could be a rather heavy kind of day today with the Sun in tenderhearted Cancer and the Moon in partnership-oriented Libra fighting things out with each other, as well as with no-nonsense Saturn and power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn.

Under this kind of cosmic weather we might feel unappreciated, a lack of confidence, or experience an imbalance of effort within a significant relationship. As a result, we may need to put in the work to draw better boundaries with others, offer compassion, express what we feel, or to bring in some much-needed objectivity. Luckily, optimistic Jupiter in Sagittarius and compassionate Neptune in Pisces will be on hand to help.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your July 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might experience some friction today with your partner or within a professional relationship. If this has been an ongoing issue, it could be time for you to go in a different direction, or at the very least, let the situation breathe for a bit and come back to it with a fresh outlook.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might feel challenged today when it comes to getting an idea off of the ground or following through with a plan. While roadblocks can be daunting, know that you were born to overcome them. Know that you have the power to do whatever you set your mind to. Make it count.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A romantic relationship may be coming to a halt now, but if it hasn't been providing you with the emotional nourishment that you need, it could be time for you to move on. Recognize there's a better match for you out there. You don't need to force a connection to happen.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You and your partner or in your family may not be on the same page today, which could stir up some trouble between you. Know that to resolve the issue means being direct about what's bothering you and drawing boundaries as necessary. Take care of your well-being too.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It might be hard to get something or someone off your mind today, though know that by sitting and obsessing over the issue might do more harm than good, especially if you can't control the outcome. For now, look to ways to lighten your mood and your day. Engage in joy.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A matter could crop up today that could have you second guessing your worth or your special-ness. While you have no issue in doing the work necessary to be your best self, try giving yourself credit where it's due. Take time out to nourish yourself from the inside-out. Remember who you are.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A home or family related matter could have you in your feelings today. Though instead of soldiering through it and pretending though nothing's wrong, your best bet is to communicate to others what you're feeling. That's how you get your voice heard and your needs met.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your thoughts might be heavy today. Though it's possible that you could be making something out to be bigger than what it really is. If you can afford to wait on making a decision now, it may be best to do so until you have more clarity on the situation. Take a time out.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might feel like the odd-duck out today when it comes to your circle of friends or a group that you belong to. While connecting with others and maintaining friendships is important, is shouldn't be at the expense of your self-worth. Overall, honor and celebrate yourself.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling some pressure today when it comes to your career or a current goal that you're trying to reach. If you want to stay on track, it's important that you only surround yourself with people today that can offer you support or encouragement. Keep the faith.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It may seem like something you're envisioning or working on isn't coming together the way that you want, which could be causing you a lot of doubt and worry. If things are moving slow or not moving at all, that's OK. It just means you need to reevaluate what you're doing.

1 Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be questioning your ability to hack it now, perhaps due to a financial issue or the lack of support that you may be receiving from others. The important thing is to reach down deep and find the strength to believe in yourself. You're closer to your goal than you think.