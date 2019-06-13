We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for June 13, 2019.

The Moon moves into passionate and seductive Scorpio in the wee hours of the morning, setting the tone for the day and putting us in the mood for anything that calls for intimacy or an all-or-nothing approach.

Later in the morning the Moon goes on to opposes unconventional Uranus in Taurus, motivating us to break free of an old way of thinking or doing things. This Moon-Uranus combo can be good for seeking out people and experiences that break the mold.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to take a new approach to how you manage your finances as thinking about the long term will help you with establishing the security you crave. Changing your approach to cash may involve defining what's important to you and you alone. Respect your worth.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A significant relationship could come up for review today as you find yourself looking to break away from connections that no longer align with the person you're becoming. You're undergoing a rebirth and you need people in your life that support your growth, not hamper it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're a very busy bee with a lot on your plate. Though when it comes to your well-being, be mindful of spreading yourself too thin. On another note, it's time for you to find more fulfillment in your professional life, doing so may mean taking the off-beaten path.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You've got quite a lot of talent and it's time for you to let those talents shine, even if it means sticking out from the crowd. If you want to break new ground, you'll need to find the courage to do so. Try not to second-guess yourself as you were born to be a leader.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

If things have felt all over the place lately, it's time to slow down and center yourself. Seek out ways that you can get your emotional nourishment. On a different note, if you want to find the success you're looking for, you'll need to redefine what success means to you.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Something in the way you're thinking is changing, which could bring you to an a-ha moment today. This new perspective could help you with breaking through a creative block or a block in communication that you've been having with someone. Clarity is on the way.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may need to put some cash to the side today, as a sudden expense could come up. On a different note, when it comes to getting something that you want, you may need to switch up your approach. Know that forcing things to go your way won't work now. Detach a little.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

It's all about you and how you're feeling today. If you've been craving some excitement and a break from the monotony, you could connect with someone today that helps you to break out of your comfort zone. Be open to this connection as it will open you up to new experiences.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might be feeling a bit rundown and sluggish today, which is a clear sign that you need to slow down and rest. Though not only do you need to slow down, you need to rearrange your schedule too. Look to ways that you can bring a little more structure today your day, playtime included.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You get by with some help from your friends today, especially if you need a push when it comes to pursuing a creative idea or putting yourself and your talents out there. Meanwhile, in terms of community and your place in it, you're called to be the change that you want to see.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're focused on your career today and the passion you're bringing to the table could help you with hitting an important goal. On a slightly different note, if you've been thinking about making a change or switch in your professional life, now's the time to get the ball rolling.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

The world is your oyster now and today you're reminded of just how big that oyster is. The possibilities that lay before you are endless and it's time for you to branch out and begin exploring them. Though to do so, you'll need to let go of any self-limiting beliefs. Go and be great.