Today's topic: your daily horoscope for June 17, 2019.

The big news of the day comes courtesy of the Full Moon in growth-oriented Sagittarius (4:31 AM EST). With full moons representing a time of completion or release, for some of us this full moon encourages us to let go of anything that may be hampering our growth. For the rest of us, this moon may highlight where we need to scale back and focus solely on the things that provide us with meaning and purpose. This sentiment continues into the day as the Moon shifts into pragmatic Capricorn at mid-day.

Under the Moon in Capricorn, the focus shifts to hard work and the resilience and ambition needed to do it. By late tonight, the Capricorn Moon teams up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus, which can help us with finding innovative solutions to our most challenging problems. At the same time, we're reminded not to be too hard on ourselves as the Capricorn Moon squares off with wounded Chiron in Aries about an hour later.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

A truth could be revealed to you now, and although you may need to adjust your expectations when it comes to moving forward, know that what's revealed to you could actually give you much more freedom and options than you hoped. Career-wise, follow the call towards change.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A financial matter could be highlighted today, and as a result, you may see where you need to scale back and be more realistic about your financial goals. On the flip side, the glimmer of hope you've been looking for could arrive. Challenge your self-limiting beliefs now.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It could be a make it or break moment with a significant relationship today, whether personal or professional. Though when it comes to seeing the truth of this person or the situation at hand, don't ignore your intuition or the facts. Guard your energy if you must.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You could bring something you've been working on to completion today. Though, at best, you may see where you need to pull back on a project on the amount of things on your plate. Take care that you're not biting off more than you can chew. A collaboration could bring support.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

A romantic relationship could be highlighted now and answers that you may have been looking for may be revealed now. Above all, authenticity is the currency now. Make sure to use your powers of discernment. Creatively, you're in the spotlight. Professionally, try something new.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

A home or family related matter could come to a head now and you may be called to offer someone close to you support or forgiveness. On a different note, you may need to take a look at how you've been overextending yourself. Take your joy seriously. Honor what you need.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Communication is where you'll find success, especially when it comes to smoothing over a rough patch within a relationship or letting someone know how you feel. Someone could show up for you today in a way that you may least expect. No need to cling to an old relationship narrative.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You could receive a financial boost today for all of the hard work that you've been putting in. Though at the same time, you're reminded to honor how much you bring to the table and not sell yourself short. The right meeting or conversation could bring a breakthrough or opportunity.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're feeling like a burst of energy today, which is a good thing, as it will help you to accomplish just about anything you set your mind to. When it comes to managing your money, it's possible that you can find a new, yet doable approach. Too, see your passions through.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

A gift or a blessing could come through for you in the nick of time today, which could put you in good spirits. Overall, your joy comes first today, so look to ways that you can engage with it. Meanwhile, a family relationship could call for healing. Can you exercise boundaries and compassion?

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You get by with the help of your friends today, so look to ways that you can best connect with the folks around you. If you've been on the outs with a friend, it's possible that you could heal the rift today. Feel your feelings but don't tether yourself to the past. Let that old story go.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You could have a win today when it comes to your career, though to get that win, you might have to take a risk while recognizing you're worth having what you want. Your network could come in handy today when it comes to uncovering new opportunity. Lean on the support of friends.