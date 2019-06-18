We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for June 18, 2019.

Today offers us the possibility of making a dream real as hardworking Saturn in Capricorn makes a rare but helpful collaboration with dreamy Neptune in Pisces this morning. With the Moon currently in Capricorn as well, we should find the resolve and the motivation needed to go after our goals.

Though with chatty Mercury and ambitious Mars teaming up in tenderhearted Cancer by midday, we're called to harness our intuition and gut instincts when it comes to making any decisions or moves. Sometimes the best way to get things done isn't to go charging full speed ahead. Sometimes we need to feel out the situation first.

On another note, this Mercury-Mars combination may make us more hypersensitive than usual, which could stir up arguments and trigger snap judgments. Luckily, the Capricorn Moon teams up with Saturn and Neptune late tonight, which could help us find the clarity, patience, and objectivity we need.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your June 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're getting closer to achieving a goal. Though in order for you to do so, you're called to take it slow and trust your gut now. This is not about speeding to the finish line but about having a plan and still allowing yourself to go with the flow. Things are coming together.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might find yourself in an argumentative mood today, but know not everything around you warrants your time or attention. On another note, you could find the inspiration you need to make something you've been dreaming come true. Try not to let outworn beliefs get in your way.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When it comes to a matter of money and your career, you're called to be more confident in your worth. Don't be afraid to negotiate or speak up for what you're due. On a similar note, it's time to think about your long term financial goals. Some self-discipline will go a long way.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may need to put someone in their place today if they've been consistently overstepping your boundaries. On the flip side, you may need to evaluate if you're taking things too closely to heart. Meanwhile, you don't need to fly solo. A collaboration can give you the help you need.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might need to pace yourself today. You've got lots on your plate now which could easily overwhelm you if you're not strategic with how you use your energy. Tuning into your body can help you navigate the day ahead. Let folks know if you need a time out. Take care of you.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

When it comes to your joy, you may need to push yourself outside of your comfort zone a bit and shake things up. What kind of new and interesting things can you get into? What kind of interesting people can you meet? Today is a good day for getting out and discovering the answers.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might be feeling some pressure today from both your private and professional life. Though you'll only add to the stress by trying to control every single outcome or by taking responsibility for the actions of others. Let go of control and focus on the things that really matter to you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your thoughts and words carry power today, so use them accordingly. Though if you find your mind a little too heavy, now's the time for leaning on a friend or actively seeking out the people, places, and things that inspire you and fill you with hope. Do things differently.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

A financial goal calls for a realistic plan as well as a change in attitude in terms of how you see money. Though don't get discouraged if it seems like the financial plan will take a while to complete. Small changes/steps can lead to big progress. Abundance is yours.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

When it comes keeping the spark going with your partner, a break away from your usual routine and trying something new with your bae could spice things up. If single, you're called to take a new approach to dating. Start by taking it easy on yourself. You are loved.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

If you've been feeling run down, this could be a good day for taking a time out to care for your mental and physical health. One way you can do this is by being mindful of the things in your environment, like unnecessary clutter. Look to healthier ways to manage stress.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're reminded not to go around trying to compare yourself to others today. While you know how to be a team player, know that for the time being, you're being called to step up and out as a leader/trendsetter among your peers. Meanwhile, be mindful of giving too much energy to friends.