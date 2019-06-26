We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for June 26, 2019.

The day starts off with a boost as the adventurous Aries Moon teams up with happy-go-lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius in the A.M, which could give us the get-up-and-go that we need. However, about an hour later, the Moon squares off with serious Saturn in Capricorn. With Jupiter still retrograde and Saturn in the mix, we're reminded not to bite off more than we can chew now in terms of our goals and ambitions.

By the late afternoon, the Aries Moon teams up with Venus in Gemini, which could be good for relationship or money related matters, as well as anything that requires a fresh or innovative approach. This Moon-Venus combination can also be helpful when the Moon goes on to square off with power hungry Pluto in Capricorn about an hour later. Venus in Gemini encourages us to avoid getting into power struggles with others by recognizing that there's more than one way to get what we want.

By late tonight, chatty Mercury leaves the emotional realm of Cancer for bold and fiery Leo. With Mercury in Leo, words and ideas take on a creative flair. We just need to be mindful of taking that creativity to the extreme.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might have some big plans now, but you're reminded not to go too hard too soon. For now, focus on the details and how you can improve your approach toward a goal or something you're envisioning. Being open to learn is one way that you can do this. Curiosity is king.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might be feeling a bit more introspective than usual today, which may cause you to need more alone time than usual. This isn't a bad thing, as the solitude could help you with achieving a level of clarity that you didn't have before. Focus on the things that really matter.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It could be easy for you to get discouraged today when it comes to something you've been planning or looking forward to. However, instead of trying to soldier through this experience alone, it may be time to reach out to others to get the support you need. Speak up.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It could feel like your relationship to someone, either professional or romantic, could be getting in the way of your goals right now. But don't allow this person's energy or attitude towards you stop you from pursuing your goals. Above all, know your worth and stay on track.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might have more than your fair share of work to do today. And while it's important to take care of your responsibilities, take care that you're not pushing yourself too hard. Making time for the things that bring you joy will be helpful today. Also, it's time for a new perspective.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your love life might feel like it's stalled right now, but that might not necessarily be a bad thing. This temporary hiatus you're on could give you the chance to get clear on what it is that you want for the long term, instead of settling for a short term fix. A timeout brings insight.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You and a family member or someone close to you may not be on the same page. Though before you become too accommodating to their behavior or demands, stand your ground by honoring your truth and speaking up. Look to friends if you need a sounding board or backup.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

It may feel like you're facing all kinds of delays and roadblocks today while trying to get anything done. Though this could be frustrating, taking your time with what's on your plate could be a good thing. Assessing what's worth working on and what's not will be useful.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

When it comes to your creative talents, don't sell yourself short. Opportunities are out there for you, but you must believe in yourself in order to secure them. In love, be wary of giving too much to someone that's not worthy of you. You can do better. There's more fish in the sea.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

A home or family related matter or something from the past could have you being too hard on yourself today. As such, it might be good to take a step back and focus on your self-care for now. Look to ways that you can nourish your body, soul, and mind. Your well-being is important.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Your thoughts could be extra heavy today. However, it's possible that you could be making something out to be more than what it is. Either way, you'll need to be proactive about finding your joy now. Spending time with friends or your partner could be the boost you need.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

A financial matter could have you feeling bummed today, but you may just need to exercise a little patience as things begin coming together for you. Keep your eyes on the prize as a professional opportunity could offer you the leg up you're looking for. Little steps get results.