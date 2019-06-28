We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for June 28, 2019.

It's a pretty productive yet laid back kind of a day with the Moon in grounded and practical Taurus. Though with the Taurus Moon creating some friction with expansive Jupiter in Sagittarius late this afternoon, the urge to overindulge will be strong. Good thing responsible Saturn in Capricorn will be on the scene by the early evening to help us with moderation and seeing the value in choosing quality over quantity.

Later in the evening, the Taurus Moon teams up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which could make for a relaxing end to the day. This Moon-Neptune combination can also be good for creative ideas and projects as well as anything that calls for acts of compassion and tender, loving care.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your June 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might be looking to spend some cash today, though you may need to be mindful of overspending or putting your money into something that may not be worth it in the long run. Exercise a little restraint now with your dough and it'll pay off for you later. Too, a financial gift could arrive.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You could be giving something or someone more of your energy than necessary today. To reclaim the energy you're giving away, you may need to take a step back and acknowledge the truth of the situation, even if you think you're being too tough. A friend could offer support.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

While you are undoubtedly a people person, you might find that you just don't have the energy needed to give to others today. Don't take this as a bad thing though as you could not only use some time to yourself, you could also stand some healthier boundaries with others.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You've got some big plans that you want to see come true but you could be biting off more than you can chew if you're not careful. This could be a good time for you to step back and assess where you are. Talking to a mentor or someone with expertise could help you figure it out.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

With your career getting traction, you might find yourself being offered new opportunities. However enticing these opportunities may be, take care that you're not doing too much, especially when it comes to things that your heart isn't really invested in. Pay attention to how you feel.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might be feeling like a hermit more and more these days, yet at the same time, your spirit is calling for some adventure. This is one of those days where answering the call could be a good thing, as stepping out of your comfort zone for a bit could be inspiring and healing for you.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might have lots going on today, especially in the social sphere. Though you may need to pull back a bit and be more intentional about who and what gets your attention today, namely if you've been feeling moodier than usual. Don't worry, you'll be back to normal in no time.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be feeling a bit generous today when it comes to others and that's not a bad thing. However, if you're giving as a way of proving your worth to someone, then you may need to pull back and examine why. On another note, if you need to have a heart-to-heart talk, today is the day.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might find yourself feeling extra indulgent today, though if you must indulge, make sure it's with things that are good for your well-being. A little self-discipline can go along way today, especially where your schedule and your money is concerned. Try to pace yourself.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be playing yourself a little too humble today and if so, this is your call to stop. Now's the time for you to take up space, get creative, and be as expressive and out loud as you need to be. Everyone else will deal. Let your heart be the things that guides you forward. You won't be sorry.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be feeling caught between wanting to be social and wanting to stay to yourself. If you could use the rest take it but also take care that you're not isolating yourself from others when you could really use a shoulder to lean on. Focus on what's important today -- you.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're feeling inspired today, specifically when it comes to your career and ambitions. Though it may be a good idea to workshop your plans with a few trusted peers or an audience before you go full scale on making those plans happen. A methodical approach is called for now.