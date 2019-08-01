Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon enters passionate Scorpio in the early morning, ramping up our emotions and the intensity in the air. With the Moon in Scorpio, many of us are feeling like detectives now, as we're called to research and dig for the truth and trust our gut instincts. And because Scorpio is a sign that's associated with intimacy and deep bonds with others, we might find ourselves craving some intimacy, too. Overall, the Moon in Scorpio gives us the motivation and courage needed to face and overcome a challenge or fear.

However, with the Scorpio Moon opposing unpredictable Uranus and charming Venus in Taurus today, there could be some hiccups along the way, particularly where relationships and finances are concerned. The Moon-Uranus combo could bring something uncomfortable to light, while the Moon-Venus combo could force us to choose what we need versus what we want. That said, this planetary energy could help us in clarifying what it is that we truly value or desire.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

A financial matter could come up today that requires your attention, and it could push you to get smarter about how you handle your resources and money. You might want instant gratification, but save for the long term.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

People could be asking a lot of you today in terms of your assistance or time, but you might not be feeling as cooperative today. Consider the ways you can give some extra attention to yourself while still nurturing your relationships.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You could be feeling anxious or stressed out today, which is a clear indication that you need some extra TLC. You might have lots on your plate, so take some time to care for your well-being. What you might think is important, isn't.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When it comes to your friendships, it might be time to start releasing those connections that are holding you back in some way. At the same time, it's when you're being your most authentic self that you attract the right folks.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might be craving something different today, in terms of your career goals or path. As such, this might be a good time to check in as to whether your heart is really invested in what you're doing. Be honest about what you want.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might be feeling creatively inspired today, which can help you with making a breakthrough on a project or idea. Meanwhile, when it comes to what you're giving your attention to, seek out inspiration and information.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

A sudden expense could crop up today, and while it could be annoying, it could help you to figure out what's truly important to you and what's not. Meanwhile, if you share finances with someone, some accounting is in order.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might find yourself needing some extra attention or care from your partner or someone you know. Though it might seem like they're being inattentive. As such, it'll be important to let folks know what you need. You can get it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might not have the get up and go you're used to today, which might require you to get innovative when it comes to how you approach your work schedule or list of things to do. How can you make things easier on yourself?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're used to doing your own thing, but today encourages you to connect with friends and the people who keep your spirits up. Creatively, you're on a roll. Sharing your talents or joy with others is a good deed.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're focused on your career today, which is a good thing. But you could be feeling nervous about something job related that could have you ready to throw in the towel. Take some time to get grounded and take a calm approach.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might be feeling the need for an escape today, and chances are you deserve it. That said, what are some practical steps that you can take to give yourself the timeout that you need? You might need to think outside the box.