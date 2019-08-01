Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon remains in friendly and innovative Aquarius, which can help with keeping our spirits up by way of community and friends. Though with the Moon going Void of Course (aka the period of time where the Moon is transitioning between signs), it's best to work on unfinished business or taking time out to relax.

With ambitious Mars teaming up with growth-oriented Jupiter in hardworking Capricorn in the first half of the day, we get the push we need to tackle a difficult project or to bring something we've been envisioning to life. However, as these planets are in Capricorn, lots of patience and dedication is needed now.

Although it's currently Aries season, and Aries is known for its fast-paced and assertive approach, taking things slow today will help us in staying grounded and focused.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2020 Monthly Horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's all about who you know today when it comes to reaching your goals or making headway with your career. On a different note, if you want to make a difference in the lives of others, today offers you your chance.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're focused on your goals and ambitions today and as such, this could be a good time to brush up on your studies or engage anything that pushes you toward growth. Do what feeds your spirit today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're called to honor your truth when it comes to what you're feeling. And speaking of feelings, today could should you just how resilient and courageous you are. Time to face something that you've been avoiding.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're craving intimacy now, making it a good time for you and your partner to rekindle your connection. If single, you could meet someone worthwhile. In terms of your money, an offer could arrive. Stay sharp.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You've got lots of work on your plate today and you can get the most done by delegating tasks or enlisting the help of others. In terms of your well-being, you get the push you need to jump start a new regimen.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might not be in a romantic mood, but romance is available if you want it. However, it could be more about you romancing yourself. Engage what you love today. Too, your creative gifts can uplift others.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Home and family could be overwhelming today. As such, seek out ways that you can have some fun and enjoy yourself, even if it means just stepping outside for a little fresh air. Find an anchor within yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might have a lot of ideas today and with your ability to persuade and influence others, this is a perfect time for using your words or your thoughts and ideas to inspire and rally people towards change.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Money is on your mind today and if you're in need of some extra cash, some funds could come your way, especially if you're proactive in getting it. The skills or knowledge you have could come in handy. Use them.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You've got the eye of the tiger today, and there's lots that you can achieve now, especially when you believe in your own power. Now's the time to stick to your values, if you want to be a true leader.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might have some fears or worries that might be holding you back, but it's possible that something you've been wanting could happen just in the nick of time. Still, move slowly and be gentle with yourself. Stay hopeful.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You need lots of rest and down time today. Though if you are motivated to do something good on behalf of others, you can make a big impact today. That said, don't be shy to seek out or ask for the support you need.