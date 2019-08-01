Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon remains in comfort-seeking Taurus today, putting us in the mood to seek out comfort and pleasure too, whether that's by way of good food, connections with loved ones, or even a good nap. With the Moon in Taurus, we find that we're most concerned with the need to pamper and soothe ourselves and each other, as well as working as hard as we can.

With love planet Venus also in Taurus prepping to meet up with expansive Jupiter in Capricorn late tonight, the desire for pleasure and good vibes will continue into the weekend, encouraging us all to find that pleasure and comfort where we can. Since Taurus is a sign that loves to take things slow, we're also encouraged to slow down and take our time with ourselves, others, and our approach to the day.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2020 Monthly Horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The focus is on your money today, and if you've been worried about it, you could get what you need by way of an unexpected blessing or gift or a job-related opportunity that arrives in the nick of time.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The focus is on you and what you need today, so don't be shy about letting others know, as there's a good chance that you can get whatever it is you're asking for. Meanwhile, seek out things that uplift you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might not have the get up and go that you're used to today, which is your cue to take it easy and relax. Now's the time to do what you can to unplug from the world. A financial matter could positively go your way.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's all about the people you know today, so reach out and connect with your friends and your community. Not only will your friends be able to lift your spirits, but you'll be able to return the favor, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your goals and career are still a focus and you might find that things go smoother today than they have in a while. As such, there's no need to rush or plow through projects. "Easy does it" is your target for today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're in the mood for an escape today, and while you might not be able to travel, spending some time in the fresh air could do you good. Engage activities that get you laughing and make your heart full.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be craving some intimacy today, making it the perfect time to connect with your partner or your loved ones. Expressing what you're feeling, especially the uncomfortable feelings, will help you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you and your partner haven't been on the same page, today helps the two of you to find your groove again. Meanwhile, others may be looking to you for guidance now. Speak from the heart and know that you are loved.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

There might be lots of work on your plate today, and while you might not be able to shirk your responsibilities, do take some time out to nourish and care for your body. In terms of money, expect something good.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You should be in good spirits today and if so, try to be as present to those good feelings as possible, even if it seems like you don't have reason to. By choosing your joy, you are empowering yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Home and family are your lifeline for today, so take some time to slow down and tune in with the people that you love. If you're feeling lazy, take it as a cue to get the rest you need. Feed your body, feed your soul.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You know exactly just what to say and do today that can help with spreading joy, hope, or inspiration to others — so let folks know what you're thinking. On another note, something you've been wishing for is coming.