Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon is in chatty Gemini today, putting us in the mood to chat and connect with others, research and report on information, and feed our curiosity. Though with the Moon in Gemini squaring off with dreamy Neptune in Pisces late this morning, we might be feeling a bit foggier or confused than usual.

As such, we might want to take time to suss out the facts or hold off on making major decisions under this Moon-Neptune combo. Also, because this cosmic combination can also make us extremely sensitive and empathetic, it can be a good time for performing acts of kindness. However, we might want to be more discerning about consuming media or information that might be upsetting.

By the late afternoon, ambitious and headstrong Mars finally leaves serious Capricorn for innovative and community-oriented Aquarius. With Mars in Aquarius, our rebellious side is let loose, and we should find ourselves eager to take on causes that revolutionize and inspire change or anything that feels like it's on the off-beaten path.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2020 Monthly Horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might not be seeing something as clearly as you should right now, but talking to friends or trusted peers could give you the insight needed to make a smart choice. Meanwhile, it's time to be the change you want to see around you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your financial picture may be looking a little fuzzy today, but try not to feel too stressed as your target goals are changing anyway. You're being pushed to go into a new direction, especially with your career. Meet the challenge with confidence.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might be feeling more sensitive or moody today, which is a cue to be as gentle with yourself as possible. Though if you're in the mood to do something kind for others, just being who you are can uplift and inspire. Stand up for what you believe.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might not have the get-up-and-go that you'd like to have today, but try not to see that as a bad thing. For now, you can use the extra rest and relaxation and could stand to be more guarded with your time and energy. Move strategically.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might be feeling moved to do your part to help others today and your support or assistance is more than welcome. Though collaborating with others could bring some frustration, so don't be shy about exercising your boundaries.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You can't save everyone. This is an important message for you to keep in mind today in terms of helping or assisting others. For now, focus on what you can do as the smallest gestures can make the biggest impact now. Move at your own pace.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might have a lot on your plate today, but know that you do have some choice as to what you choose to take on. Today, you're called to be more proactive in securing your joy, especially when it comes to your well-being.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

A romantic connection could feel very up-in-the-air today, but try not to take that as a cue to force things to happen. Now's the time for you to find an anchor within yourself and to stay rooted there. In terms of finances, hold off on decision-making.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

People could be demanding more of your time and energy today than you might be willing to give. While you should do what you can, don't be shy about speaking up and letting folks know where you stand. You will be heard.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might feel like you're going in circles today when it comes to getting items off of your to-do list. As such, it's best that you take it easy and go with the flow. What you used to think was important, isn't as important anymore.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

When it comes to getting your due, you might need to be more upfront or assertive. Luckily, the cosmos is giving you the fuel and confidence you need now to get things done. Now's not the time to take no for an answer.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Home and family are in the spotlight today as the people you love could be draining your energy. As a result, you're encouraged to pull back as much as you can and regroup.