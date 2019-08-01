Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon is camped out in tenderhearted Cancer today, putting the emphasis on how we feel and the need for emotional security. At the start of the day, we could find ourselves feeling a bit more tender or sensitive than usual as the Cancer Moon squares off with wounded Chiron in Aries. Luckily, unconventional and innovative Uranus in Taurus is on hand and working with the Moon to help us with breaking free of old narratives, stuck feelings, and anything that isn't providing us with the emotional nourishment we need.

Meanwhile, communicative Mercury leaves the dreamy and intuitive world of Pisces and dips back into forward thinking Aquarius. By the late afternoon, Mercury in Aquarius teams up with adventurous Venus in Aries which could help us better connect with others through insightful and inspiring communication. Mercury retrograde in Aquarius could also help us with seeing things a bit more objectively so we tame the hypersensitivity. This cool-headed approach will be very necessary as the Cancer Moon battles it out with aggressive Mars in Capricorn by later tonight. Under this Moon-Mars combo, emotions and tempers can flare.

The bright spot of the day comes a bit later in the night when charming Venus leaves fiery Aries and moves home to sensual Taurus. With Venus in Taurus for the next few weeks, it's cue for us to find beauty and pleasure in the everyday.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might want to plow forward today, but you benefit most when you take time to nourish yourself and your tender heart. While you might want to fly solo, connecting with family and friends can actually give you the boost you need. Let folks know you love them.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're probably fired up today, but you may want to take a pause and breathe before you go posting things on social media or giving out unsolicited advice. Seek out things that inspire and uplift you instead. Use your voice to uplift. Ramp up the self-care.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might have the itch to spend some cash today but you may need to hold off for now and think more about the long term rather than short term gratification. Know that your value doesn't have anything to do with what you have in your account or not.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're going to need what you have to do to stay above the fray today as there could be folks that will rub you the wrong way and try to overstep your boundaries. Your friends could be a source of support, so reach out connect, especially if you need to vent.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might have a lot on your plate today, but you're reminded to pace yourself and get the rest and nourishment that you need. Meanwhile, if something is weighing heavy on your chest when it comes to your partner or someone close to you, speak up.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

There could be a struggle between wanting to do things your own way and being open to feedback or support. Allow yourself to loosen the reigns a bit and try seeing things from someone else's side of things. Taking the path of learning and growth will help.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It could be hard for you to stay focused today, but do what you can to keep working towards your goals. Too, be mindful of seeking attention or praise from other for your work. Let your confidence come from within. You are worthy and you are loved.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

There may be lots that you want to tackle today, but your best bet is to scale back on work and seek out things that bring you fun and feed your spirit. A conversation with someone you love could bring you the calm or insight needed. Partnerships are a blessing.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It's time to pull back and be a bit more protective of your energy. While you don't always like dealing with your more difficult emotions, now's the time for honoring what you feel and being honest with yourself about it. Make your well-being priority.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You may need to take care that you don't run roughshod over people today, as you'll do better with attracting people with "honey" rather than "vinegar." For now, it helps for you to have allies on your team. Your romantic life gets a little juice, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Today, you're reminded that it's important to love and value yourself no matter where you might be in your journey, instead of focusing too much on where you want to be. For now, be mindful of things you tell yourself. Find an anchor within yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might be questioning your worth, but have confidence in yourself. While you might not be where you want to be, take pride in the fact that you are trying. As long as you're doing your best, you can win. Re-frame your thinking. Get re-inspired.