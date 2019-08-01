Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

We might feel a bit sleepy as the day gets going with the snuggly Cancer Moon meeting up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, though many of us would rather ease into the day instead of jumping right into it.

Later in the morning, the Moon in Cancer opposes bountiful Jupiter in Capricorn, which could expand our need for emotional comfort and security. With pleasurable Venus now in sensual Taurus, this Moon-Jupiter combo encourages us to seek out people and experiences that make us feel good, while doing what we can to make others feel good as well.

By the evening, when the Moon opposes power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn, we'll need those feel-good vibes as this Moon-Pluto combination could bring up some uncomfortable emotions or interactions with others. The best way to harness this Moon-Pluto energy is to face our fears or to be emotionally honest with ourselves and others.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2020 Monthly Horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're encouraged to find a better work-life balance today as you're in need of rest and things that feed your soul. By taking some time to center yourself, you can find the strength needed to pursue your most ambitious goals.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It might be hard for you to see another side or perspective today if you're emotionally invested in something you believe. While it's important to have your convictions, take care that you're not being too narrow-minded. Friends could offer perspective.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling hopeful today around a financial matter, which can help you to feel more optimistic about your long term plans. At the same time, be mindful of letting fear or doubt get in the way today. Know you are worthy of getting what you want.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

There could be people in your life or around you that may be pulling on your energy today. While you usually don't mind showing up for others, today asks you to show up more for yourself. You can keep your vibes and energy high by doing your own thing.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

There may be something that you may be moved to make a lot of fuss over, but you're called to let it go and not sweat the small stuff. Too, be mindful of settling for too little now when you can have so much more.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It might be easy to stick to what you know today, but you're encouraged to step outside of your comfort zone and do things with a different approach. Talking to your friends, peers, or partner could be helpful.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're focused on your career today, but a family issue or something from the past could be weighing you down. Do your best to tune out the noise and stay focused on your goals. Your past doesn't have to dictate your present or your future.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have lots to do today and it could be hard to keep up at times, which is why you need to make time for things you actually love. Meanwhile, you might have an idea about how things are supposed to go, but it's better to go with the flow.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A financial gift or opportunity could come through today, but it's important that you be intentional with how you move forward as now's the time when you'll want to may more attention to your financial stability and security.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may not always realize it, but you are an inspiration to others. So as you go about your day, think the about the ways that you can help or guide others from a place of kindness and compassion. Too, seek out the people that warm your heart and inspire you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be worried about how things are going to go, but instead of thinking too much about things you have no control over, focus more on the things that you can control. At the same time, have faith that you'll get what you want. Good things are coming.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your friends or peers may be demanding a lot from you today, but you're encouraged to make more time for yourself and the things you're passionate about. If you need help, look to those that inspire you, but recognize all you need is already within.