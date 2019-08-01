Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle’s resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com. We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. Below, a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Partnerships and collaboration are the focus for today with the Moon entering diplomatic Libra in the early hours of the a.m. With the Moon in Libra, we should find ourselves in the mood to socialize, flirt, and team up with others. Since Libra is a sign with a penchant for art, beauty, and culture, the Libra Moon also encourages us to bring some balance and harmony to our day by enjoying activities that fall under this umbrella.

Later in the morning, the Libra Moon teams up with supportive Saturn in Aquarius, which encourages us to lend help to others where needed or to ask for the assistance we need. Come the late afternoon, the Libra Moon opposes wounded Chiron in Aries, which could bring up challenges around boundaries and compromise.

Luckily, communicative Mercury and the confident Sun team up in chilled-out Taurus by the early evening. Together, this Sun-Mercury combination can help us with smoothing out any connection issues within or relationships or establishing important connections with others.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your May 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today, you're reminded that you don't have to go it alone. If you need help, ask. Too, where can you be of help to someone else? If you need to have a discussion about money, do it. Good financial news arrives.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You could make big progress today with a project or goal that you've been working on. Just remember, while you're doing things for others, take time out for you too. Meanwhile, your words and ideas are golden now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're reminded to own the things that make you unique or special, specifically when it comes to honing your gifts. Your creativity is unmatched right now. What will you do with it? Go with your gut.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The focus is on home and family, and leaning on loved ones could be just the thing to help get you through the day. Your vulnerability is your strength. Friends can also be of help. Don't give up on your dreams.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You have all the right things to say today, which can help you with getting things that you need, accomplishing a goal, or providing inspiration or support to others. Keep shining your light.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If a money matter has been weighing on you, you could find the support or solution that you need to alleviate the issue or turn it around entirely. Have faith that things will work out. You know what to do.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

The focus is on you and what you're feeling today. If you could use a pick me up, make sure to set aside ample time to do things that you enjoy. The world can wait. Financially, something good can happen.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might not have the get-up-and-go that you're used to, which is a sign that you need to slow down and rest. Today asks you to focus on what nourishes you, which includes your loved ones. Partnerships succeed.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You get by with the help of your friends today, so connect with your peeps. Meanwhile, if you can offer words of wisdom or comfort, know that they'll be greatly appreciated. Also, self-discipline gets you far.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your focused on your goals today and you could end up making lots of headway, especially with a financial goal. Too, when it comes to your worth, remember that you define it. Go with a creative idea.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're in the mood for an escape today, but how can you do so responsibly? Now's the time to get creative in entertaining yourself or others. Meanwhile, a home or family related matter could turn out well.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You could receive some financial assistance or help today that could help you with easing some of the worry you've been feeling. At the same time, remember that only you can define your value. A conversation can open doors.